OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR, a brand-new Sol Luckman Uncensored EXCLUSIVE, is a powerhouse of an ebook that serves as both an unofficial introduction and afterword to the author's sensational Amazon #1 Best Seller in Energy Healing, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1: To Get Out of Here Alive, Start by Going In

Sol Luckman

“The problem with introspection is that it has no end. ” ―Philip K. Dick

Stop Trying to Fill Up a Well Full of Holes

A practical approach to inner alchemy emphasizes a pair of interconnected activities that tend to amplify each other, back and forth indefinitely, in a self-generating ouroboros of creative potential: building up personal power and learning to imaginatively project it in ways that facilitate the Ultimate Hero’s Journey. I’ll lay out how to start implementing both of these eminently empowering strategies in these pages.

As I explain in GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, personal power goes by many names. Whether we call this subtle but potent life force prana, chi, kundalini, torsion, scalar, orgone or whatever, it’s the building block of all we are and can be. I like to say that this energy can literally create anything because it creates everything.

There are many specific alchemical techniques for cultivating personal power. Some of simplest yet most life-changing of these I’ll introduce a little later. These will be followed by other straightforward methods for developing your ability to focus personal power effectively that I’ve also handpicked.

But before we get there, let me stress that none of these strategies will make much difference in your life (or afterlife) if you continue to engage in activities that sap your vital force. No matter how hard you try, it’s impossible to fill up a well that’s full of holes.

Your first priority, then, must be to learn to identify self-detrimental activities (including draining jobs, relationships, habits, food choices, entertainment preferences, etc.) and stop doing them while either doing nothing instead or replacing them with shamanic forms of “not-doing.”

Increase Your Personal Power by Embracing Not-doing

One of the best ways of embarking on the inward path outward is to simply commence without a lot of overthinking by unplugging from anything and everything that doesn’t feel right.

You don’t have to know exactly, in a fully conscious way, what isn’t right about something. In fact, you may never know. Nonetheless, in all probability you’ll feel better—maybe a lot—after you stop doing whatever it is. And that’s really the only thing that matters.

Don’t get hung up on having all the answers, being able to verbalize your insights, having an intellectual grasp of your experience you can trot out with impressive elocution at a dinner party.

Rather, this strategy requires you to trust your intuition while being willing to listen to that still small voice inside that often speaks in the language of feeling and usually communicates without words.

As an illuminating example from my own challenging journey, several years ago I began to feel that there was something deeply amiss—perhaps even predatory—where the “truther” community, conspiracy theories, doomscrolling, black-pilling and other related phenomena were concerned.

At first I couldn’t put my finger on what it was about these things that didn’t sit right with me. I just knew that interacting with them, even if I found them interesting, exciting or positive at face value, inevitably drained me and left my overall vibe lower—rather like consuming too much sugar or watching too many crime dramas.

And that was all I needed to know to do something about the situation—or rather, do nothing about it. I didn’t even have to “just say no”; all I had to do was … turn and walk away.

As I heeded my inner voice and disengaged from “truthing” and the like (practically cold turkey), something altogether remarkable began to happen in the wake of this pivotal not-doing. Though I was very energetic and even practiced a powerful form of energy healing, I experienced my frequency (life force, mojo, or what you will) steadily increasing!

Simultaneously, another amazing thing occurred: I became more and more conscious of the negative attachments and situations in my life that I’d been more or less sleepwalking through like someone mind-controlled by a loosh-siphoning cult. (In case you’re unfamiliar with the term, loosh is slang for stolen or otherwise ill-begotten human energy.)

Talk about a wake-up call! I ended up writing a book about this eye-opening experience titled THE WORLD CULT & YOU that directly paved the way for an even deeper dive into this subject matter in GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

Rejecting the False God of Knowledge for Its Own Sake

Coming to my senses, as it were, I found that what many shamans and seers have said about the false god of knowledge is completely accurate: as you increase your personal power, you tend to forget what you thought you knew as you learn to “gno” (though inner knowing, or gnosis) instead … [CONTINUED BEHIND PAYWALL]

