🫵 What Do You Have to Show for Your Life?

You don’t need to create your inner Philosopher’s Stone and “get out of here alive” to benefit massively from the author’s wisdom.

You don’t even have to practice the potent techniques he teaches for recovering energy, erasing trauma, and restoring mind-body-spirit health.

Uniquely and elegantly, this book will upgrade your life in the here and now by empowering you to …

* Simplify your existence

* Digital-detox your mind

* Maximize the power of silence

* Procrastinate your way to creativity

* Connect with the superpower of your uniqueness

* Establish a beneficial relationship with your shadow &

* Follow your bliss on your own Hero’s Journey to wholeness and authenticity

“[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE

“The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a rewarding and useful map for the hero’s journey.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS

“This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence. I found it a most timely book of encouragement for these dark days.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY

“A gem of a book.” —Lis Anna-Langston, author, TUPELO HONEY

“This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES

“This book will require you to ask yourself serious questions about the nature of the world and your place in it. It will invite you to choose to live more vividly and know yourself more deeply.” —Megan Elizabeth Morris, INTUITIVE PUBLIC RADIO

“Sol beautifully weaves a plethora of concepts and authors into a complex but achievable journey of inner-space growth.” —William Bullock, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist

“This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Publishing

“Next level healing. This was a great book with many tools to empower yourself and have more energy to thrive in this reality.” —Misshellbreaker, HUMAN LIGHT BULBS

“An excellent, mind-expanding book.” —Dawn Lester, coauthor, WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL?

“Rebelliously refreshing […] A generous and digestible offering of essential wisdom and practical guidance for those following the call to go inward.” —Jacqueline Rendell, POST POST MODERN

“I highly recommend this book to all fellow consciousness explorers!” —April Novoa, author, LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT

“Pushing hard on tender spots is a magnificent way to release pain, and that is just what the author does with the subjects of anonymity, authenticity, alchemy, and the forces behind AI. Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY

“I highly recommend this, and Luckman’s other books, to anyone searching for healing and clarity in our complex, modern age.” —Janet Merran, author, TOP 40 HONEYPOT

“This book is a powerful reminder to break free from the distractions and to start honoring what truly nourishes us. It’s a call to wake up, to stop feeding into the chaos, and to reclaim our power.” —Shan Beaste, Sound Healing Therapist

“What glorious rebellion against the matrix of mortality you’ve embarked upon, inviting us all to join this sacred insurrection where we finally recognize that ‘getting out alive’ isn’t about escaping death but about truly awakening to the wild, unlimited dreamscape we’ve been navigating all along!” —Dea Davidas, SAGE & SASS

“I am amazed at how much impact this short book has had on my life since I read it about a month ago. It reminds me of Dr. Who’s Tardis: tiny on the outside and vast on the inside. I’ve only begun discovering the depths of its hidden passageways. This book has opened doors for me.” —Elizabeth Hanks