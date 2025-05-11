♻️ The Ultimate Hero’s Journey: Intro to the New Ebook OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

👁 Once you’ve started your discounted paid membership , just SCROLL DOWN TO THE SECTION “👀 HOW DOES THIS WORK?” to access the link to the beautifully formatted edition of the full ebook that you can enjoy on the device of your choice.

🚪 OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR , a brand-new Sol Luckman Uncensored EXCLUSIVE, is a powerhouse of an ebook that serves as both an unofficial introduction and afterword to the author’s sensational Amazon #1 Best Seller in Energy Healing, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE .

📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION: The Ultimate Hero’s Journey

Sol Luckman

To use technological lingo, we might specify that there’s something like a backdoor—defined by Wikipedia as a “covert method of bypassing normal authentication or encryption”—that allows us to definitively exit this Matrix-like “reality” with our consciousness and individuality intact.

I get that this may sound more like science fiction than science, and in this regard the reference to THE MATRIX movie probably doesn’t help. But please bear with me.

For the genuine freethinker willing to suspend disbelief and innerstand this radical notion by combining intuition with inner exploration, escape from this construct gets more and more plausible—and certainly a great deal more interesting!

To be absolutely clear, I’m not talking about going to heaven (or hell) or reincarnating, as popular as those subjects might be. I’m referring to something that’s not actually very popular at all; it couldn’t be because though it appears hardwired into human potential, hardly anyone’s even aware of this possibility—which I suggest is by design.

For lack of established or better terminology, let’s call this revolutionary possibility of worldly transcendence the Ultimate Hero’s Journey.

The Hero’s Journey vs. the Ultimate Hero’s Journey

A prominent motif in GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, the Hero’s Journey was made famous by one of the most influential thinkers from last century and a personal hero of mine: mythologist Joseph Campbell.

In his voluminous and highly inspiring writings on this archetypal human journey, he tended to envision it as a circular one of self-discovery in which a flawed or simply normal person becomes the protagonist of his or her own mythic adventure tale involving various stages, helpers, obstacles, and challenges.

As Campbell depicted it, the classic Hero’s Journey ends with the new and improved hero returning to his or her starting point bearing treasures or other gifts to enrich the larger community. As such the Hero’s Journey, though ostensibly about individuals, ends up being a kind of collectivist tale about the human species.

The Ultimate Hero’s Journey, on the other hand, is a one-way solo ticket out of here, an alchemical transformation of the highest order permitting individuals to transcend the Matrix itself.

While such a feat can be undertaken in pairs or even groups, as in the lighting of the Fire from Within allegedly (according to Carlos Castaneda) achieved by the shaman Don Juan Matus and his Sorcerers’ Party, more often it appears to be a solitary pursuit—usually the province of lone alchemists and hermetic men and women.

What typically gets passed down to those of us left behind after intrepid psychonauts have flown this earthly chicken coop is like an alchemical residue of confusing and often contradictory dogma, theories, techniques, and terminology.

We hear about Tibetan monks creating the “Rainbow Body” through lengthy “meditation on love” (whatever that is), and other monks in the Dzogchen tradition transcending death by turning into “great clear light” by way of Dream Yoga (whatever that is), while Taoist sages mysteriously aspire to the “jade body” (whatever that is), to cite only a few mystery-riddled examples among dozens if not hundreds.

But in a world where, as the poets of rock ‘n’ roll aptly sang, “there’s too much confusion,” there’s also actually a good bit of mental clarity to be had thanks to one simple realization.

By seeing all these mystical phenomena not as unrelated examples of hokum or hocus-pocus, but as merely culturally and historically nuanced methods of similar ways of activating a universal inner human “technology” of transcendence, our sight begins to clear as the smoke of myth and legend slowly dissipates.

At some point we might even reach a titillating, breathtaking conclusion: based on all the threads of evidence, a tiny minority of people everywhere have been getting out of here alive—by hook or crook, one way or another—for as long as our species has stumbled around this bewildering construct.

Getting Out of Here Alive: Selfish or Selfless?

In contrast to its more mundane iteration, the Ultimate Hero’s Journey offers little in the way of direct help or rewards to the larger community, centered as this path is on individual transmutation.

That said, there are considerable secondary aspects—fringe benefits, as it were—to this alternative approach to living and dying that can tremendously enhance the world at large. I’ll touch on some of the more fascinating of these in the following pages.

But let’s not sugarcoat a topic that rankles a lot of passionate reformers, would-be world savers, and shame-wielding social justice warriors.

The potential benefits of the Ultimate Hero’s Journey to the individual freedom seeker—immortality and the opportunity to explore eternity—are simply incalculable in their personal-reality-redefining scope.

To one like myself devoted to the winding path of inner alchemy, the Ultimate Hero’s Journey makes the mundane version of sticking it out here for the sake of serving a benighted human species apparently committed to its own enslavement and destruction seem like a poor (and certainly, thankless) use of one’s precious time, energy, and attention.

But as with so many things in our spiritual journey in this human form that, like the alchemical ouroboros biting its own tail, have a way of coming full circle, even the alchemist’s apparent selfishness and lust for (a different kind of) life have a selfless side.

As John Kreiter breaks it down in THE WAY OF THE DEATH DEFIER,

An inner alchemist is a rebel to the core … [Such people] are individualities that have from the time of their inception been at odds with the state of things. Inner alchemists do not seek the ONE; they do not seek quick and painless union with the oversoul [through a common death]. They seek glorious adventure, they seek their own becoming, not by joining the ONENESS of source but through high adventure in worlds beyond conception as individualities that are free from the training wheels of source. They seek therefore to become a multidimensional oneness themselves!

Stated otherwise, inner alchemists recognize and embrace their own potential—vast beyond words or the ability of reason alone to comprehend—to embody the Alpha and Omega and, in so doing, literally create new worlds filled with novel potentials giving rise to unprecedented experiences.

Such dreamers of the dream of ultimate freedom also grasp that this innate potential to achieve their own version of oneness and initiate a fractal spinoff of the current reality show can only be realized by breaking the Matrix’s ostensible rules and getting the heck out of here alive. That’s what this ebook and my new book are all about.

Out through the In Door

You could say that the Ultimate Hero’s Journey, regardless of whether we succeed in it, is an act of defiance against the status quo of a mediocre, circumscribed and pre-scripted life … and death. In the words of Albert Camus,

The true horror of existence is not the fear of death, but the fear of life. It is the fear of waking up each day to face the same struggles, the same disappointments, the same pain. It is the fear that nothing will ever change, that you are trapped in a cycle of suffering that you cannot escape. And in that fear, there is a desperation, a longing for something, anything, to break the monotony, to bring meaning to the endless repetition of days.

Nothing—and I mean nothing—I’ve found in all my many years as a spiritual traveler can rival inner alchemy and the active pursuit of getting out of here alive in terms of “bring[ing] meaning to the endless repetition of days.”

That said, I freely acknowledge that some, perhaps many readers will have difficulty accepting even the remote possibility of human immortality. Big words require big proof, and most people are simply unwilling to unplug from the Matrix long enough to prove this possibility of possibilities to themselves.

But as Cormac McCarthy put it as if seeing this realm through the eyes of a genuine inner explorer, “The truth about the world is that anything is possible.”

Or to quote Charles Bukowski, a genuine literary hero of mine who displayed a powerful thirst for freedom with a fine sense of humor to boot, “We are here to laugh at the odds and live our lives so well that Death will tremble to take us.”

Be advised that you simply can’t get out of here alive if you keep going back into the Matrix over and over with practically every thought and deed—even if you imagine you’re doing so rebelliously by going IN THROUGH THE OUT DOOR, as the rock band Led Zeppelin cleverly phrased it in the title to their final studio album from 1979.

As I put it in lyrics of my own that I hope find their way into a song someday,

I think I’ve got the gist

You think you gotta resist

But I gotta insist

There’s somethin’ you might have missed What if resistance is only a word

For havin’ no inner plan

What if you’re not a free bird

But just workin’ for the Man What you resist you make stronger

They didn’t teach that in school

Resistance makes the long game longer

And turns a fool into a tool

If I’m right and the only way out truly is in, your only option for transcendence is to turn any and all externalizing ways of thinking about the nature of (personal) power on their head, perform an about-face by heading bravely inward, and go out through the in door.

I get that this path isn’t for everybody. Maybe it isn’t for you. That’s okay. Even if transcending mortality isn’t your calling, know that much of the material I lay out in this ebook and my new book can radically improve your quality of life in all areas, right here and right now in the Matrix.

If inner alchemy does call to you, however, may this text and the empowering strategies and concepts I detail in each of the following chapters inspire you to take your first steps on—or make further strides if you’re already on the path of—your own Ultimate Hero’s Journey.

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

