😵‍💫 The Controversial Book THE WORLD CULT & YOU Explained in 7 Minutes

“Sol’s books should be study materials in all institutions. Until chapter 9, in my opinion, the reader experiences agony, a freezing cold dip meant to shake the deepest beliefs about this ‘dreamscape.’ Then, with the next chapters, comes ecstasy with a sense of hope that can physically expand your heart. The rollercoaster continues with a crash of your anxieties when your mind tries to foresee a future without all the compliances and societal constraints and there’s agony again. But, skillfully, Sol … guides you at the end of the book toward a fresh breath of a vision offering rich means … to lucidly and happily thrive. THE WORLD CULT & YOU is a guide to revisit multiple times as you put it into practice and as it penetrates your ‘innerstanding.’” —Ada Cirap

Following in the footsteps of the great American philosopher and iconoclast Henry David Thoreau, award-winning and international bestselling author Sol Luckman levels a scintillating and sweeping social critique in this masterful examination of our contemporary culture characterized by cults and cultishness at all levels.

Theorizing the existence of a World Cult divided into endless sub-cults all ultimately controlled by a spiritual adversary and designed to control humanity in turn, Luckman brilliantly blends together simulation theory, quantum bioholography, lucid dreaming, Gnosticism, shamanism and philosophical skepticism to paint a sobering yet empowering picture of today’s consciousness landscape.

THE WORLD CULT & YOU also transcends theory and philosophy by including a selection of thought-provoking original memes by the author as well as a wealth of purely practical material. You’ll learn:

✅ How to identify your cults and cult handlers;

✅ A system for rating your own or another’s degree of cultification;

✅ Who your greatest teacher is and why this matters;

✅ Strategies for taking back your energy and protecting yourself from the World Cult; and

✅ Tried and true techniques for building up personal power, with many practical, even tangible potential results.

The endgame of this spiritual classroom we call the earth—to consciously exit not just the World Cult but the world itself—is also discussed at length.

