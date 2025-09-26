💥 Unlock ancient practices that merge imagination & reality to speed you on your path of soulful transcendence of the Matrix.

💥 Discover transformative techniques that reconnect you to your deepest self & the universe.

💥 Learn secrets to longevity, inner healing & immortality in a unique, inspiring journey beyond mortality.

👁👁 See sample below. After you’ve started your discounted paid membership , simply SCROLL DOWN TO THE SECTION “👀 HOW DOES THIS WORK?” to access:

1) the COMPLETE TEXT of Chapter 6️⃣ as well as

2) the beautifully formatted 📲 FULL EBOOK that you can enjoy on the device of your choice.

📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

Free Download

Subscribe

Free on Kindle Unlimited

Save 50% on the Paperback

Listen to the Audiobook

📖 SHOW GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE SOME ❤️! READ, RATE, REVIEW …

CHAPTER 6 of OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR: Heal Your Life & Transform Your Afterlife by Projecting Your Ideal Dreambody

“It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.” —Paulo Coelho

A Very Short Course in Miracles

A major piece of the conceptual scaffolding supporting the edifice of inner alchemy is, as noted, that everything is a dream. Inner alchemists innerstand that all possible selves and worlds are ultimately only dreams, different intensities and frequencies of a gigantic dreaming that can be likened to a cosmic ouroboros, an unfathomable alpha and omega phenomenon with neither beginning nor end.

Even the “Desert of the Real” here in the Matrix, this benighted place of reason we call home, is just a dream. True, its slower frequency and lower intensity make this world less malleable than our nocturnal landscape playing out with great fluidity on the stage of the Dark Sea of Awareness.

Nevertheless, as Neo demonstrates in the first film of the franchise, the Matrix can be changed dramatically through the exercise of enough personal power, even on the part of a single person.

Whenever you find miracles performed by individuals in sacred texts or the historical record (distinguishing between “fact” and “fiction” is an exercise in pointlessness in an observer-driven dreamscape), you’re simply reading the account of a display of personal power.

In a literal sense, this ebook and my new book it supplements (or introduces) are meditations on how to perform one’s own miracles—a phenomenon for which alchemists and shamans are justly well known.

We’re talking miracles of manifestation, abundance, and healing, certainly. But beyond these comparatively minor considerations (in the grand scheme of things) lies the ultimate Miracle of redefining the boundary line of our existence by intentionally reconfiguring how we interact with death.

Barring unforeseen circumstances such as an untimely demise, assuming you get started on your Ultimate Hero’s Journey with a good decade or so left (perhaps even less if you’re really talented and/or motivated), it’s possible to amass enough life force so that you can choose your death and leave this construct with your head held high and individuality intact.

Dying consciously while powered by your Philosopher’s Stone, as an intrepid explorer of the Undiscovered Country you boldly step into your Dreambody as you might in a lucid dream.

This new and improved body is an extraordinarily functional and satisfying one that you’ve molded and personalized by endowing it with the full force of your alchemically heightened attention/imagination. [CONTINUED BEHIND PAYWALL]

🤣 Subscribing to My Premium Substack Is Now Laughably Low Sol Luckman · Aug 22 “The only word I have is Awe. Coming across Sol Luckman’s Substack during my awakening that I was unknowingly and absurdly bypassing gave me the power to go deep with in myself. I am grateful to have been led to this path.” —Karla Johnson Read full story

Go Paid