🌀 Orgone, Armoring & Somatic Liberation

The above video summarizes a truly liberating recent interview with author Laurence Galian centered on his new book, CROSSING THE FORBIDDEN HIGHWAY …

The primary subject of this discussion is an extensive examination of Wilhelm Reich’s concept of orgone—a vital life energy—and its relationship to historical and contemporary somatic therapies.

Galian explains that neurosis and physical disease arise from muscular armoring, which are physical blockages where repressed feelings like fear and anger become trapped in the body’s tissues.

The conversation details the methods used in Neo-Reichian bodywork to release this blocked energy, emphasizing the importance of working through the seven segments of the body using controlled, deep breathing and movement.

The discussion highlights Reich’s view that patriarchal religions function as antisexual systems, contributing significantly to this character armoring by imposing guilt and restricting the body’s natural vitality. Ultimately, the hosts encourage the audience to read the book as a resource for achieving vegetative equilibrium and embodied personal power.

