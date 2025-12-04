Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

🌀 Orgone, Armoring & Somatic Liberation

Unleash the Power of Life Force for Healing & Transformation
Sol Luckman's avatar
Laurence Galian's avatar
Sol Luckman
and
Laurence Galian
Dec 04, 2025

Sol Luckman Uncensored is a Substack bestselling audience-supported platform that offers unique & cutting-edge resources for increasing energy, expanding consciousness, elevating health & upgrading subscribers' quality of life.

The above video summarizes a truly liberating recent interview with author Laurence Galian centered on his new book, CROSSING THE FORBIDDEN HIGHWAY

Laurence Galian
Avant-garde adventurer.

The primary subject of this discussion is an extensive examination of Wilhelm Reich’s concept of orgone—a vital life energy—and its relationship to historical and contemporary somatic therapies.

Galian explains that neurosis and physical disease arise from muscular armoring, which are physical blockages where repressed feelings like fear and anger become trapped in the body’s tissues.

The conversation details the methods used in Neo-Reichian bodywork to release this blocked energy, emphasizing the importance of working through the seven segments of the body using controlled, deep breathing and movement.

The discussion highlights Reich’s view that patriarchal religions function as antisexual systems, contributing significantly to this character armoring by imposing guilt and restricting the body’s natural vitality. Ultimately, the hosts encourage the audience to read the book as a resource for achieving vegetative equilibrium and embodied personal power.

