📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 3 of OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR: Use Controlled Folly to Imaginatively Act in & on the World

Sol Luckman

“The easy confidence with which I know another man’s religion is folly teaches me to suspect that my own is also.” ―Mark Twain

If You Must Be a Fool, By All Means Do It under Control

A somewhat disturbing yet uniquely liberating concept for genuine freethinkers and freedom seekers, “controlled folly” was introduced in the works of Carlos Castaneda as part of a larger body of teachings on how to be in but not of this relatively slow-moving dreamscape we call reality.

As Castaneda’s teacher, Don Juan, explains, shamans “claim that controlled folly is the only way they have of dealing with themselves—in their state of expanded awareness and perception—and with everybody and everything in the world of daily affairs.”

Having explored shamanism and inner alchemy for decades, I find Don Juan’s statement strictly, even at times brutally accurate.

As I touched on in the last chapter, once we awaken to the purely subjective nature of the quote-unquote “real world,” there’s no longer any firm ground to stand on, nothing solid to believe in. Yet ironically, belief in something, anything, appears required to function in “reality” without going stark raving mad!

Soberly conscious engagement with a fantasy that miraculously, through sheer force of will, becomes a potentially life-affirming facsimile of something real is the essence of controlled folly as I’ve come to innerstand it in practice.

“There are people who think that things that happen in fiction do not really happen,” explains popular novelist Neil Gaiman. “These people are wrong.”

Or in the words of Richard Bach that wonderfully encapsulate the actionable paradox of controlled folly, “If you will practice being fictional for a while, you will understand that fictional characters are sometimes more real than people with bodies and heartbeats.”

Make the Most Out of the Matrix by Becoming Childlike Again

The deliberate exercise of controlled folly allows seers to project an imaginary island of stability and normality amid the dizzying, potentially overwhelming flux of frequencies that generate this illusory funhouse—a flux that grows more, not less, apparent as one’s personal power and imaginative capacity increase.

Such psychonauts can stand on (so to speak) and operate from this conceptual island even when surrounded by what they might perceive as an otherwise purely energetic construct of mind-boggling complexity.

As Cypher explains to Neo while watching the iconic data stream in THE MATRIX, “there’s way too much information to decode the Matrix. You get used to it, though. Your brain does the translating. I don’t even see the code. All I see is blonde, brunette, redhead.”

When we learn to control our folly, we can get a lot of mileage out of playing the fool. Otherwise, we’re just unconscious dupes who can very easily be turned into tools by anyone (or anything) else that can control our folly for us. Remember this critically important point when we start decoding the ambivalent role of the Dragon in the next chapter.

As Bach’s quote suggests, learning to control our folly and mastering the purposeful projection of our imagination go hand in hand. Consider how as children we cultivate amazingly close friendships with so-called imaginary friends.

I dispute that these friends are imaginary in the belittling way this term is typically used. I propose that these friends are absolutely real to the child's imagination. And that makes them as real as anything else here in this endlessly unfolding dream.

