🤗 Becoming Shameless w/ Emma Lyons

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

The above video summarizes this recent eye-opening interview of Emma Lyons (which people are still discussing and sharing) on Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored …

This engaging chat focuses on the concept of shame and its pervasive, toxic influence on individuals and society. Lyons persuasively argues that shame is a “narcissistic operating system” that functions as the glue for generational trauma and, as such, isn’t an innate human emotion but a learned, culturally ingrained construct, particularly in the Western world.

This “inner narcissist” or “internal critic” isn’t something to be coddled or sent love, but rather a mental parasite that must be identified and eliminated to achieve authenticity and “shamelessness,” defined as the state of having reclaimed one’s true power.

Lyons outlines a specific “B.R.E.A.K.” protocol—an action plan for listeners to systematically disrupt the internal shame trance and overcome this control mechanism.

Contact

Free Download

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life