📲 New Exclusive Ebook: OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

🚪 OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR, a brand-new Sol Luckman Uncensored EXCLUSIVE, is a powerhouse of an ebook that serves as both an unofficial introduction and afterword to the author’s sensational Amazon #1 Best Seller in Energy Healing, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

In both of these inspirational texts masterfully crafted to help you change not only your life but your afterlife as well, the pivotal concept that the only way out is in is examined in eminently practical and complementary ways.

Luckman shows how there’s something like a backdoor—defined by Wikipedia as a “covert method of bypassing normal authentication or encryption”—that allows us to definitively exit this Matrix-like “reality” with our consciousness and individuality intact.

For the genuine freethinker willing to suspend disbelief and innerstand this radical notion by combining intuition with inner exploration, the prospect of escape from the Matrix gets more and more plausible—and certainly a lot more fascinating!

✅ OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR will help you …

🚪 Get off on the right foot on your Ultimate Hero’s Journey into the Undiscovered Country;

🚪 Empower you with energy-enhancing strategies for “not-doing” & “not-knowing”;

🚪 Allow you to embrace your true identity as an “imagineer” in a “Vale of Soul-making”;

🚪 Master “controlled folly” to imaginatively act in & on the world;

🚪 Free your mind—literally—from the Matrix’s thought control;

🚪 Supercharge your energy by creating your own inner Philosopher’s Stone &

🚪 Transform your life & afterlife by projecting your ideal Dreambody

