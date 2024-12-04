🐍 What’s an “Ouroboros” & Why Do You Need One?

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💥 What the Heck Is PragmAlchemy?

Simply put, PragmAlchemy is a new hands-on, pragmatic approach to inner alchemy, the self-directed process of cultivating life force.

Whether we refer to this subtle but powerful energy as prana, chi, kundalini or something else, it’s the building block of all we are and can be. It can literally do anything because it does everything.

Harnessing life force is an absolute MUST for anyone seeking to elevate physical, mental or spiritual health as well as longevity and quality of life.

The process of building up this energy involves three steps: accumulation, refinement, and concentration. PragmAlchemy will teach you simple techniques to perform these steps efficiently.

Designed to help you make the most of your time in today’s busy world, the PragmAlchemy exercises—while seemingly simple—are multifaceted, allowing you to fortify your inner power source while simultaneously healing your physical structure and maximizing the transformational potential of your breath.

In a word, PragmAlchemy is mind-body-spirit multitasking at its most effective. These short exercises can be seamlessly integrated into anyone’s wellness lifestyle.

💥 So, What’s an Ouroboros & Why Do I Need One?

PragmAlchemy—which launches this January with a deep-discount jumpstarter campaign, can be performed with or without an Ouroboros, but it’s a lot more powerful with than without.

Handmade in the USA from a solid block of cherry hardwood, sealed with a nontoxic finish and specifically tailored to PragmAlchemy, each Ouroboros is a unique self-bodywork tool for opening up greater space in your body to allow for increased energy movement and cultivation.

While designed with PragmAlchemy in mind, the Ouroboros can also be used in a variety of other therapeutic contexts. These include yoga, massage, stretch therapy, myofascial release and decompression, and many more.

That said, the Ouroboros shouldn’t be confused with a common yoga block. Admittedly, the Ouroboros is the world’s best “yoga block,” but it’s slightly smaller—allowing it to fit into the critically important “cauldron” space between the front of the hips and lower ribs and other hard-to-get-at areas.

The corners and edges (see images below) of the Ouroboros are also more rounded than other yoga blocks. This means greater pressure can be applied for more effective fascial decompression without creating too much discomfort or hurting yourself.

Get It Here First

The name refers to an ancient symbol depicting a snake devouring its own tail that was made famous by alchemists. In the context of PragmAlchemy, the Ouroboros is the “touchstone” for pushing inward in order to expand outward—physically and energetically.

Most types of bodywork, while often helpful in relieving symptoms, tend to struggle in getting to the root of structural problems. This is because these techniques—involving manual manipulation, foam rollers, and the like—are usually unable to penetrate hardened connective tissue (fascia) and release its strong connections to bone.

The Ouroboros, on the other hand, owing to its density and gently curved edges and corners, allows you to safely apply sufficient pressure to undo restrictive fascial adhesions anchored at the bone level.

This revolutionary tool can help you quickly release impediments that compromise the flexibility of your connective tissue. In so doing, the Ouroboros helps create optimal physical and energetic spacing around cells, tissues, and organs—giving them room to function at their very best.

GO WITH THE FLOW

Physically, this can increase blood flow and lymph movement, facilitating 1) nutrient and oxygen absorption; 2) healing; and 3) manageable detoxification.

Energetically, while making space for more life force to be stored in the body, use of the Ouroboros as a tool for resistance breathing also tremendously elevates the ability of the breath to pull in greater amounts of energy that can be applied to rejuvenation and much more.

💥 Okay, So What Exactly Does PragmAlchemy Do?

The PragmAlchemy exercises feature an unmatched combination of deep myofascial decompression and targeted attention and breathing techniques for accumulating life force, refining it, and concentrating it properly for long-term storage.

👉 👉 👉 Initially accessible (along with the Ouroboros) EXCLUSIVELY via January’s jumpstarter campaign , the first three PragmAlchemy exercises are all 1) stand-alone and 2) fundamental to any subsequent exercises.

Here are their names: Energy Intake in the Cauldron Position, Taking Wing with the Phoenix Heart, and Awakening the Alchemical Child.

PragmAlchemy represents my own personal distillation and synthesis—arrived at after decades of experience—of a wealth of leading-edge methodologies and disciplines. These include yoga, Ortho-Bionomy, Pilates, Block Therapy, myofascial release work, and inner alchemy.

While always individualized, some of the many potential benefits of these uniquely powerful exercises can include:

Increased mobility & flexibility

Weight loss

Greater core strength

Tonification of organs

Productive detoxification

Improved digestion & elimination

Freer respiration

Help with pain

Hormone balancing

De-stressing

Better moods

Higher energy levels

Heightened libido

Deeper sleep

Inner calm

Clarity of purpose

📲 Subscribe for specials & updates as PragmAlchemy comes online in January!

Alchemize Your Life

🤯 RIP … Death?

I just finished writing an entire book on the fascinating and empowering subject of inner alchemy, so believe me when I say I’ve done my homework!

“The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a rewarding and useful map for the hero’s journey.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS

Get Your Review Copy

In this text that’s certain to be highly controversial, I explore—among other engrossing topics—the possibility (complete with techniques for arriving at it) of cultivating enough personal power to create your own internal Philosopher’s Stone with the potential to literally grant eternal life.

PragmAlchemy may be understood as a practical extension of this discussion that introduces additional inspired tools for mind-body-spirit transformation … and even transmutation.

You don’t need to create your inner Philosopher’s Stone and “get out of here alive” to benefit massively from this book, though.

You don’t even have to practice the techniques for recovering energy, erasing trauma, and restoring mind-body-spirit health.

Uniquely and efficiently, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE will upgrade your life in the here and now by empowering you to …

• Simplify your existence

• Digital-detox your mind

• Maximize the power of silence

• Procrastinate your way to creativity

• Connect with the superpower of your uniqueness

• Establish a beneficial relationship with your shadow &

• Follow your bliss on your own Hero’s Journey to wholeness & authenticity

TAP INTO YOUR OWN POWER

📲 Request your free Advance Review Copy of GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

Reviews are the lifeblood of authors, especially for indie ones, and I’m super grateful for any and all help in this department. 🙏

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DISCLAIMER

All of the information I’ve shared relative to PragmAlchemy is for purely educational purposes. I’m not a medical doctor and don’t provide medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, promises, or guarantees.

You engage in the PragmAlchemy exercises at your own risk. Consult your healthcare provider before taking action regarding any of my words having to do with health or mental health.