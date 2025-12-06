Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

📖 Check out this electric, genre-exploding chat from Third Eye Edify about a potentially dangerous interface with other minds and “reality tunnels” they mean to create that absolutely needs a lot more attention than it gets: BOOKS.

✅ Could conventional ideas about karma be fear-mongering traps used by a Great Parasite that has turned “reality” into a spiritual loosh farm that mines human energy?

✅ Could the purpose of life be to forge a soul through embodied truth (gnosis) rather than intellectual pursuits, which are often co-opted by the parasitic system?

The conversation explores methods for spiritual liberation, including shamanic recapitulation and inner alchemy techniques designed to create the philosopher’s stone, a concentrated energy source required to GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

This discussion also emphasizes the importance of integrating the trickster archetype and using humor and satire to achieve self-awareness and resist the social mechanisms of shame and control.

As a former educator and devoted psychonaut exploring the fringes of consciousness for many years now, part of me resists putting this out there at the get-go, since I know many will resist the very notion, but here goes anyway in the interest of full disclosure: Far from being a universally positive characteristic, curiosity doesn’t always lead to healthy outcomes. —THE WORLD CULT & YOU

Is Education a Solution ... or a Problem? Over and above the myopia and navel-gazing induced by today’s compartmentalization in “education” followed by soul-suckingly unidimensional career “paths,” too much focus on a topic or area of “expertise” can lead you—whistling all the while—straight down the garden path ... into a CULT. —THE WORLD CULT & YOU

