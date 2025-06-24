👁👁 See sample below. After you’ve started your free trial or discounted paid membership , simply SCROLL DOWN TO THE SECTION “👀 HOW DOES THIS WORK?” to access:

CHAPTER 2 of OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR: See Yourself as an Imagineer in Training in a “Vale of Soul-making”

Sol Luckman

“I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be.” —Douglas Adams

What If Everything You Think You Know about Your Soul Is Simply Wrong?

This strategy requires you to start by considering an unsettling scenario with as little emotional attachment as possible, namely … What if everything you’ve been told about the soul by most contemporary spiritual authorities is nothing more than an orchestrated melodrama of wishful thinking—intentionally string-pulling pie in the sky?

What if, in fact, you don’t start out here (whatever, wherever and whenever “here” is) already having a soul, much less an immortal one or one that seems to have gotten stuck on the cosmic spin cycle?

What if, instead, you’re actually in the process of creating your soul, here, in real time, in this alchemical crucible of a world?

Coughing up blood while dying of tuberculosis in Rome in the nineteenth century, the great English romantic poet John Keats (of “Ode on a Grecian Urn” fame) reached this exact conclusion even as he stared the Grim Reaper squarely in the face.

Class Is in Session: John Keats Dissertates on This “Vale of Soul-making”

In one of Keats’ famous letters back home (which are arguably some of the deepest and most poignant literary letters ever written), he began:

The common cognomen of this world among the misguided and superstitious is “a vale of tears” from which we are to be redeemed by a certain arbitrary interposition of God and taken to Heaven—What a little circumscribe[d] straightened notion! Call the world if you Please “The vale of Soul-making.” Then you will find out the use of the world (I am speaking now in the highest terms for human nature admitting it to be immortal which I will here take for granted for the purpose of showing a thought which has struck me concerning it) …

The phrase “vale of Soul-making” clearly (if briefly) indicates where Keats is going with his unabashedly heretical train of thought.

If our souls are made here and now, how could they possibly preexist this place? And how could they be eternal (or for that matter, eternally repeating) in and of themselves if they have a definitive starting point? Continuing:

I say “Soul making” Soul as distinguished from an Intelligence—There may be intelligences or sparks of the divinity in millions—but they are not Souls till they acquire identities, till each one is personally itself. Intelligences are atoms of perception—they know and they see and they are pure, in short they are God—how then are Souls to be made? How then are these sparks which are God to have identity given them—so as ever to possess a bliss peculiar to each ones [sic] individual existence? How, but by the medium of a world like this?

Now we’re getting to the nitty-gritty. From Keats’ transcendentalist perspective, the Oversoul (a.k.a. God, the Creator, Source, All That Is, etc.) emits energy from itself as “sparks of divinity,” or “intelligences,” in the form of, well, babies.

Crucially, however, these babies that are biological projections of the Oversoul intent on individuation aren’t initially in possession of a soul of their own, which in the poet’s sober estimation on the steps of death’s door can only be created in “the medium of a world like this.”

If you've ever wondered why some people just don't seem all here, and still others act like NPCs (non-player characters) on the gameboard of life who definitely aren't all here, now you know at least part of the reason—the other part being the Dragon's mind control, which we'll get to soon enough.

