⏳ GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE Is ... LIVE!

“GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is eye-opening, enlightening, thought-provoking and even a bit mind-blowing […] The author’s stream of consciousness and conversational writing style is engaging, entertaining and mind-expanding. It’s rather phenomenal how he can cover so much ground, citing so many sources and then tying it altogether in a unique, sometimes mind-bending, and always interesting way. His ability to cite and weave in quotes and perspectives from philosophers, authors, poets and rockstars, some of whom who likely “got out of here alive” themselves, was particularly informative and enjoyable […] Overall, this is a mind-opening and thoroughly enjoyable read which I highly recommend for anyone seeking to challenge their assumptions and expand their awareness.” —Steve Sarner, coauthor, BEFORE THE BESTSELLER

“GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a riveting, mind-expanding journey that effortlessly blends raw existential honesty with a bold spiritual clarity, leaving the reader not just entertained but deeply awakened to the hidden architecture of our human predicament. What I found most compelling was Luckman’s seamless ability to weave together personal narrative, social commentary, and metaphysical insight into a single, coherent tapestry that refuses to coddle or compromise; instead, it invites us to question the entire framework of the so-called ‘reality’ we’ve been programmed to accept. His unflinching critiques of institutional control systems—whether medical, educational, governmental, or religious—are not only justified but refreshingly accurate, articulated with a wry humor and intuitive wisdom that kept me nodding in agreement from chapter to chapter. More than a critique, however, this book is an urgent call to reclaim personal sovereignty through creativity, frequency awareness, and what Luckman beautifully calls ‘conscious self-reinvention.’ It’s rare to find a book that encourages such a radical yet grounded approach to liberation—one that refuses victimhood, embraces multidimensional truth, and empowers the reader to become a living expression of freedom. [This book] doesn’t just challenge your worldview; it upgrades it.” —Casey Hayes

“Sol Luckman sails forth in this illuminating book and invites the reader to reexamine ‘reality’ to unleash the mind-body-spirt health that is accessible to us. His language is warmly accessible, explaining all aspects of his phrase ‘the only way out is in,’ describing how shamanism, mysticism, alchemy, regenetics, epigenetics and physics can transport us to awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities. The concepts Luckman shares … become conversations in a special kind of therapy: while the generalities of his thoughts offer exceptional insights, the techniques for healing, discovering authenticity, creativity, and energy cultivation serve as stepping stones … for becoming more than human. This is one of the most valuable books this reader has encountered—and incorporated! Learn from a Master and discover true existence.” —Grady Harp, author, EROS & ADONIS

“Luckman illuminates a path of alchemical transformation for healing our wounds and unlocking our full potential as conscious co-creators of reality. This empowering and inspirational book unveils the shamanic secrets to transcending the illusion of death and manifesting our highest aspirations … [R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE

“A provocative and transformative guide that challenges conventional perceptions of mortality and consciousness. Blending shamanic wisdom, metaphysics, and energy medicine, Luckman invites readers on a journey toward self-realization and spiritual freedom. The book delves into concepts such as inner alchemy, the manipulation of attention as a vital resource, and the idea of life as a dream or simulation, urging readers to question their reality and reclaim their innate power. Practical techniques for energy recovery, trauma release, and holistic restoration are interwoven with philosophical insights, making complex metaphysical ideas accessible and actionable. Luckman’s engaging prose and fearless exploration of esoteric topics provide a refreshing perspective on personal transformation. For those seeking to break free from limiting belief systems and explore the depths of human potential, this work serves as both a guide and an inspiration.” —Indie Reader

“Suitable for consciousness explorers looking for a path to alchemical transformation and the power to choose what they create by going inward to master their own existence, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a highly original read.” —INDIE SHAMAN Magazine

“The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a rewarding and useful map for the hero’s journey.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS

“Everything Sol Luckman produces requires a deep contemplation of what actually constitutes reality. He is a brilliant writer who conveys the subject of energy based healing in an easy and accessible manner.” —Guy Jones

“A gem of a book […] [The author] is not going to prop up existing belief systems. He is going to encourage you to see yourself as the sovereign individual you are. There are controversial topics in here and that keeps free thinking lively … If you are married to your belief system whether it be identity, religion, politics, class, culture, then this is a book that will challenge you to let go of those traps. If you are left wing or right wing, this might not be the book for you. But if you have your own wings this might help you fly higher.” —Lis Anna-Langston, author, TUPELO HONEY

“There is a short list of books I have encountered that, while reading them, cause my actual reality to shift. This is an important one to add to that list. The concepts presented are of a deep and paradigm-challenging flavor, but more importantly, Luckman creates an opportunity to ‘try it on’—transforming mere book knowledge into true embodied wisdom.” —Joseph Mach

“This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence. I found it a most timely book of encouragement for these dark days. The author offers a superb theoretical and practical exposition of transcendence, drawing on philosophy and physics, poetry and pop culture, and synthesising them to highlight what exactly ought to be pursued through the methods of alchemical and shamanistic transformation.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY

“Diving into concepts like inner alchemy, shadow work, and energy medicine, Luckman doesn’t just throw jargon at you—he actually makes it all feel doable. You don’t have to buy into every technique to walk away with something valuable. Just reading it is enough to shake up how you approach life, creativity, and that whole ‘fear of death’ thing society loves to ignore […] Whether you’re into self-help or just want a reality check that doesn’t feel preachy, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is weirdly inspiring, oddly comforting, and surprisingly life-changing.” —Anamaría Aguirre Chourio

“Weaving together threads of esoteric wisdom, cutting-edge science, and transformative spiritual practices, Luckman offers a revolutionary blueprint for transcending the boundaries of mortality […] This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES

“I stumbled upon Sol Luckman’s Substack. I started to read THE WORLD CULT & YOU and now GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE. I am more tranquil and centred because I know now for sure: Things are not what they seem to be. Something else out there is guiding us (bad and/or good depending on which direction we focus on). Sol is guiding us in the good direction. This book should be read by anyone ready to enter a new, delicious and wonderful level in living this life.” —P. H. Verschueren, Belgium

“Sol Luckman’s writing never fails to compel me toward my fullest, truest life energy. His books activate my capacity to seek out my own core sourceness. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is exemplary of this […] This book will require you to ask yourself serious questions about the nature of the world and your place in it. It will invite you to choose to live more vividly and know yourself more deeply.” —Megan Elizabeth Morris, INTUITIVE PUBLIC RADIO

“There is a lot to unpack in this book; its innate positivity and many included useful references and techniques offer neophytes and the more experienced traveller some useful insights, while encouraging your own experimentation and individuality. Sol beautifully weaves a plethora of concepts and authors into a complex but achievable journey of inner-space growth.” —William Bullock, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist

“After reading this book I feel like I hold a permission slip to question reality, recalibrate, and wake up. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a wild blend of philosophy, ‘new science,’ and spiritual exploration. It felt like a remix of Gnosticism, freedom-seeking, and rebellion. Kind of a spiritual punk rock manifesto.” —Susan Mason

“This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Publishing

“Next level healing. This was a great book with many tools to empower yourself and have more energy to thrive in this reality.” —Janneke Hellebrekers, author, WHISPERS OF THE NEW EARTH

“In his inimitable way, Sol shows how to better understand and navigate our way through ‘reality’ via a synthesis of quantum physics, alchemy, shamanism, and literature. This, in turn, leads us to recognize that we are actually tricked into living a certain way […] Fortunately, Sol also offers us solutions, sharing exercises and activities we can use to protect ourselves and our energy […] An excellent, mind-expanding book.” —Dawn Lester, coauthor, WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL?

“Rebelliously refreshing […] A generous and digestible offering of essential wisdom and practical guidance for those following the call to go inward.” —Jacqueline Rendell, POST POST MODERN

“I highly recommend this book to all fellow consciousness explorers! It’s excellent and will challenge and encourage you. I was encouraged and will be contemplating the wealth of information shared for a long time. I love the practicality and usefulness of the information.” —April Novoa, author, LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT

“I really enjoyed this quick read. It has great tips for detoxing from digital media and being true to oneself […] I highly recommend this, and Luckman’s other books, to anyone searching for healing and clarity in our complex, modern age.” —Janet Merran, author, TOP 40 HONEYPOT

“Reading Sol Luckman’s new book, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, makes me feel like when I lay my head back and look at the world while I’m upside-down. As he opens many cans of loosh, you’re invited to explore that upside-down might just be where the real world exists […] Pushing hard on tender spots is a magnificent way to release pain, and that is just what the author does with the subjects of anonymity, authenticity, alchemy, and the forces behind AI. Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY

“If you’re ready to question everything you think you know about reality, energy, and human potential, this book is a wild, enlightening ride. It’s both a self-help manual and a deep metaphysical journey, perfect for seekers who want to upgrade their existence and break free from limiting belief systems.” —Laura Kennedy, INTEGRATED BEINGNESS

“I am amazed at how much impact this short book has had on my life since I read it about a month ago. It reminds me of Dr. Who’s Tardis: tiny on the outside and vast on the inside. I’ve only begun discovering the depths of its hidden passageways. This book has opened doors for me.” —Elizabeth Hanks

“This book is a powerful reminder to break free from the distractions and to start honoring what truly nourishes us. It’s a call to wake up, to stop feeding into the chaos, and to reclaim our power—the power to choose what we create and to rise above the noise of the easily manipulated, outer-influenced brain work. Don’t get lost in the noise of the mechanical operating system brain—learn what it means to become the shaman who fearlessly goes inward.” —Shan Beaste, Sound Healing Therapist

“What glorious rebellion against the matrix of mortality you’ve embarked upon, inviting us all to join this sacred insurrection where we finally recognize that ‘getting out alive’ isn’t about escaping death but about truly awakening to the wild, unlimited dreamscape we’ve been navigating all along!” —Dea Davidas, SAGE & SASS

“A mesmerizing and transformative journey that boldly tackles the mysteries of life, death, and the human spirit … Luckman brings his signature blend of profound insight and fearless curiosity to this work, inviting readers to step beyond the mundane and into a realm of limitless possibility. The book is a deep dive into inner alchemy—an artful fusion of ancient wisdom and modern understanding—that promises not just to inform, but to inspire and awaken.” —Soram

“Seriously, I didn’t think I’d like GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE this much. Most ‘spiritual’ books have me bagging up and relocating to a mountain cave or paying for 47 crystals. But Sol Luckman calls it like it is and actually is hilarious. It was like conversing with a totally chilled-out, slightly snarky guru who’s seen a thing or two and just wants you to chill out about life. He writes about deep heavy stuff such as inner alchemy and trauma recovery, but is able to put it in a way that sounds effortless and possible. I especially liked the procrastination to creativity idea (finally, someone gets me). You don’t need to follow every practice to get something out of this just reading it made me rethink how I’m living. If you’re into self-help but allergic to BS, this book’s a refreshing, weirdly inspiring ride.” —Dennisse