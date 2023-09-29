Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Refer a friend

“In THE WORLD CULT & YOU, Sol Luckman does not shy away from exposing how insidious and covert cult leaders and cultist ideas are. They hide in plain sight and all sorts of groups and systems most would never expect. This book is a wake-up call and provides a road map to reclaiming human sovereignty and agency. It diagnoses the disease and provides a cure. That is a rare thing indeed! If you want freedom, true freedom, I highly recommend that you read this book.” —April Novoa

👁 Once you’ve started your paid subscription , just SCROLL DOWN TO THE SECTION “👀 HOW DOES THIS WORK?” TO ACCESS THE LINK TO THE BEAUTIFULLY FORMATTED EDITION OF THE FULL EBOOK.

🎧 Prefer to enjoy the “documentary” audiobook with your subscription? Click here to watch and/or listen.

👉 👉 👉 Description …

🔋 Are you one of the few people living today who don’t regularly give away their personal power to an established or clandestine cult?

🪫 Whether you answered “yes” or “no,” you owe it to yourself to take the ULTIMATE RED PILL that is THE WORLD CULT & YOU if you genuinely long to break free by innerstanding how this simulacrum of “reality” actually works.

📖 Packing a spiritual wallop with 169 paradigm-shattering and -restructuring pages, the full ebook could transform the trajectory and quality of your life. Enjoy this free excerpt.

👁 This is the ONLY PLACE the exclusive ebook and audiobook are available, so why not do the free spirit inside you a big favor by experiencing THE WORLD CULT & YOU here today?

Read an Excerpt

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

💡 Following in the footsteps of the great American philosopher and iconoclast Henry David Thoreau, award-winning and international bestselling author Sol Luckman levels a scintillating and sweeping social critique in this masterful examination of our contemporary culture characterized by cults and cultishness at all levels.

🪬 Theorizing the existence of a World Cult divided into endless sub-cults all ultimately controlled by a spiritual adversary and designed to control humanity in turn, Luckman brilliantly blends together simulation theory, quantum bioholography, lucid dreaming, Gnosticism, shamanism and philosophical skepticism to paint a sobering yet empowering (for the open-minded) picture of today’s consciousness landscape.

🔐 The text also transcends theory and philosophy by including a selection of thought-provoking original memes by the author as well as a wealth of purely practical material. You’ll learn:

✅ How to identify your cults and cult handlers;

✅ A system for rating your own or another’s degree of cultification;

✅ Who your greatest teacher is and why this matters;

✅ Strategies for taking back your energy and protecting yourself from the World Cult; and

✅ Tried and true techniques for building up personal power, with many practical, even tangible potential results.

📚 The endgame of this spiritual classroom we call the earth—to consciously exit not just the World Cult but the world itself—is also discussed at length.

📲 If you’re a genuine spiritual seeker, THE WORLD CULT & YOU is the ONE book you absolutely MUST read, and it’s only available through a paid subscription .

🔖 NOTE: Once you’ve started your subscription, just scroll down to access the link to the text. Or click here to experience the audiobook.

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Get 20% off a group subscription

💊 💊 💊 TAKE THE RED PILL …

Just Do It