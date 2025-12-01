🤯 How Alchemical Transformation Leads to Transcending Current Reality Constructs

Free Download

📝 SUMMARY

OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR functions as both a prologue and addendum to the Amazon #1 Best Seller in three categories, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE. These bookend texts advocate for a revolutionary path of spiritual transcendence called the Ultimate Hero’s Journey. This quest centers on inner alchemy and self-realization, presenting the world as a Vale of Soul-making or Matrix where individuals create an individual soul rather than starting out with one. Controlled folly, shamanic recapitulation, inner alchemy and other life- and afterlife-changing practices and mindsets are recommended to conserve and build up one’s personal power, or life force, by disengaging from the draining distractions of the external world, ruled by a predatory, mind-controlling entity called the Dragon. The central objective is to cultivate an internal Philosopher’s Stone, an etheric repository of immense energy housed in the body that empowers the individual to project an eternal Dreambody and consciously exit the Matrix, thereby achieving immortality and spiritual freedom.

🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠 Praise for GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE …

“If you’re ready to question everything you think you know about reality, energy, and human potential, this book is a wild, enlightening ride.” —Laura Kennedy, INTEGRATED BEINGNESS “A conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, CROSSING THE FORBIDDEN HIGHWAY “Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY “A singularly important work.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY “An excellent, mind-expanding book.” —Dawn Lester, coauthor, WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL? “[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE

Purchase Audiobook

Free on Kindle Unlimited

💥 QUESTION:

How does individual alchemical transformation lead to transcending current reality constructs?

💥 ANSWER:

Personalized energetic transformation promotes transcendence of one’s present “reality” by shifting the focus from the external world to an inward, energy-cultivating path that culminates in the creation of an immortal identity.

The process can be conceptualized as the Ultimate Hero’s Journey, which is an alchemical transformation of the highest order that permits individuals to transcend the Matrix itself.

This is achieved by moving “out through the in door” in order to “get out of here alive,” rock-music-inspired tropes that invite a meditation of the possibility that the only way to exit the Matrix-like construct we inhabit is by traveling inward into one’s own consciousness.

Key aspects of how individual alchemical transformation leads to transcendence:

1. Amassing Personal Power & Sovereignty

The core requirement for transcendence is the cultivation and preservation of personal power.

• Reclaiming Attention: The ultimate tool for liberation is the conscious reclamation and use of one’s attention, the focalization of imaginative capacity, which is the most valuable commodity there is.

The Dragon (the fraudulent Architect of the Matrix) seeks to co-opt this attention, thereby weakening humanity and turning this realm into a loosh (energy) farm for its own sustenance.

• Going Inward: To amass power, the inner alchemist must turn externalizing ways of thinking on their head and head bravely inward

This involves undertaking a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.

• The Power to Choose: Alchemical transformation unlocks one’s full potential as a conscious co-creator of reality, allowing the individual to gain mastery over his or her existence and harness the immense power of creative attention to go far beyond the known world.

2. Creating the Philosopher’s Stone

The goal of inner alchemy is not to manipulate the material world, but to cultivate an internal energetic powerhouse.

• Internal Generation: The aim of inner alchemy is to empower the individual practitioner to cultivate the Philosopher’s Stone within his or her own body, which grants a chance to become eternal.

The Stone is the product of the painstaking cultivation, refinement, and storage of life force.

• Energy Accumulation: This energy is amassed by implementing practices like “not-doing” (unplugging from draining activities) and engaging in energy absorption and reabsorption techniques as explained.

These techniques include feeding directly on the Dragon’s intent and using the resultant energy to increase personal power while systematically depleting the Dragon’s.

• Identity Nexus: Powerful enough to be used in the performance of miracles, the Philosopher’s Stone becomes an expanded Self across all timelines and dimensions “gravitationally” drawn into the here and now.

3. Transcending Boundaries & Death

The culmination of individual alchemical transformation is the ability to transcend the boundaries of mortality.

• Dreambody Establishment: The Philosopher’s Stone lends power to the ability to visualize and establish a perfect Dreambody.

This ideal Dreambody, also known as the lightbody, Rainbow Body, or Holy Ghost, is an etheric tulpa or egregore of the self that the alchemist molds and personalizes through heightened attention/imagination.

• Conscious Departure: By amassing enough personal power, the highly advanced inner alchemist can choose the time of their death and, at that precise moment, transfer their portable energy battery (the Philosopher’s Stone) into the Dreambody.

This transition allows the individual to step into the Dreambody and fly outward beyond the confines of this reality construct with our consciousness intact.

• Immortal Identity: Successfully put into action, this conscious choice unveils the shamanic and alchemical secrets to transcending the illusion of death, allowing practitioners to become an immortal Unitary Entity—a Phoenix—capable of navigating the Dark Sea of Awareness (eternity) while maintaining their memories and individuality.

Free Download

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Premium content valued at over $1K includes:

PragmAlchemy, practical energy & self-bodywork exercises for wellness & beyond, a Sol Luckman Uncensored exclusive

Exclusive self-help ebooks & audiobooks for deprogramming limited mindsets, improving mental health & mastering manifestation

International bestselling nonfiction ebooks & audiobooks on the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS Magazine) of the Regenetics Method

Award-winning conscious novels & audiobooks focused on themes of empowerment, awakening, lucidity & gnosis

Award-winning humor & bestselling memoir with an emphasis on freethinking, creativity & authenticity

Exclusive indie music albums & videos featuring expansive lyrics & themes for the consciousness crowd

& so much more!

✌️ Sol Luckman here. If you appreciate the labor of love that is my Substack , join other freethinkers seeking to transcend today’s hive mind by not just surviving but THRIVING. Please …

Smash that like button!

Comment!

Share with fellow curious minds!

And if you haven’t already, commit to your own healing & transformation by GOING PAID!