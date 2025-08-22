💥 Unlock ancient practices that merge imagination & reality to speed you on your path of soulful transcendence of the Matrix.

💥 Discover transformative techniques that reconnect you to your deepest self & the universe.

💥 Learn secrets to longevity, inner healing & immortality in a unique, inspiring journey beyond mortality.

👁👁 See sample below. After you’ve started your discounted paid membership , simply SCROLL DOWN TO THE SECTION “👀 HOW DOES THIS WORK?” to access:

1) the COMPLETE TEXT of Chapter 4️⃣ as well as

2) the beautifully formatted 📲 FULL EBOOK that you can enjoy on the device of your choice.

📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

Free Download

Subscribe

Free on Kindle Unlimited

Save 50% on the Paperback

Listen to the Audiobook

📖 SHOW GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE SOME ❤️! READ, RATE, REVIEW …

CHAPTER 4 of OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR: Empower Yourself by Innerstanding Your Connection to the Dragon

“Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten. ” ―Neil Gaiman

Meet the Dragon, the Fraudulent Architect of the Matrix

One major premise of GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is that we don’t technically possess or operate with our own minds.

As outlandish as this proposition may seem, many other visionary writers—including Carlos Castaneda, John Lamb Lash, Tom Montalk, John Kreiter and Paul Levy, to name only a handful—have reached their own nuanced versions of essentially the same conclusion.

As far back as the nineteenth century, the usually droll iconoclast Oscar Wilde put it this way with little (if any) trace of irony: “Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else’s opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.”

Indeed, instead of thinking for and by ourselves, we process the world of sensory inputs through an installed mental “operating system” on loan to us from the ancient creature (the Dragon) from the Dark Sea of Awareness lapping at the shores of this comparatively minuscule island funhouse.

It can be instructive to think of this primeval mind parasite as the fraudulent Architect of the Matrix. I sometimes refer to it this way because the Dragon didn’t technically build the Matrix but simply hijacked this construct for its own purposes after our expulsion from our prehistoric Garden.

Before becoming at least temporarily trapped here by the Dragon’s operating system in the limited and limiting place of reason, we were accustomed to using our intuition, to adapt a line from Jung, to perceive (or if you prefer, create) our world via the unconscious. But that ship has long since sailed.

I provide quite the exposé of exactly what the Dragon is and where it comes from in my new book. It’s a long and complicated story worthy of the silver screen, but the gist is that the Dragon is a massive predatory force that must be confronted and defeated for our Ultimate Hero’s Journey to be successful.

The Dragon May Be the Devil, but That Doesn’t Mean It’s “Evil”

Here are some names for this apex predator from the Dark Sea (a.k.a. time-space, the nagual, the second attention, the Otherworld, etc.) you might be familiar with … [CONTINUED BEHIND PAYWALL]

Go Paid