🏎 Turbocharge Your Philosopher’s Stone w/ the Dragon’s Energy While Upgrading the Matrix

📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 5 of OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR: Turbocharge Your Philosopher’s Stone with the Dragon’s Energy While Upgrading the Matrix

“Let us disobey the petrification of our mind before toxic thoughts transform our life into a matrix of numbers and columns and kills the bounciness of our drives, catching our future off guard.” —Erik Pevernagie

Full Disclosure

In GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE I devoted an entire jam-packed chapter to how to begin creating your own internal Philosopher’s Stone by absorbing power from your environment and reabsorbing energy that you’ve lost to trauma, stress, and other collateral damage from this spiritual journey in a human form.

You can absolutely get a lot out of what I have to say here in a stand-alone way. But for a fully actionable, step-by-step description of how to go about this amazingly transformational process that is the foundation of inner alchemy, you’ll need to check out, at the very least, Chapter 16 in my new book.

As of this writing, you can read the complete text for free on Kindle Unlimited or listen to the audiobook with a free trial at solluckman.substack.com.

What Exactly Is the Philosopher’s Stone?

Unless you’re well-versed in the art and science of inner alchemy, forget what you think you know about the Philosopher’s Stone. Contrary to popular myth, it most definitely isn’t a little rock you can put in your pocket like Harry Potter that lets you live forever.

Rather, the Philosopher’s Stone is the product of the painstaking cultivation of life force, primal energy that you refine and store in a specific way in either the solar plexus area (in men) or the womb (in women).

In the simplest terms, think of the Stone as something like a multifaceted ruby that begins to form at a hyperdimensional level, but that becomes more and more “physical” over time (an initially somewhat strange but not unpleasant sensation).

How could this be possible? your inner skeptic might be asking.

Fair enough. To wrap our minds around this seemingly outrageous proposition, let’s start by innerstanding how, material appearances notwithstanding, everything that exists is actually a product of focused attention (or if you prefer, imagination).[CONTINUED BEHIND PAYWALL]

