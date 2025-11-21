Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Transcript

🧩 A Transformational “Technology” Is Hidden in Everyone. It’s Time to Learn to Harness It.

Returning to Wonder in a Wonderless Society w/ Sol Luckman & X Polemos
Sol Luckman
and
X Polemos
Nov 21, 2025

“A hidden ‘technology’ or superpower resides in all of us, which is scientifically proven and costs nothing. Many names have been used for it in the past, and some vary slightly in meaning: precognition, telepathy, remote viewing, out-of-body experience, alchemy, telekinesis, magik (yes, with a k), astral travel, various non-intrusive healing modalities, and many more. Stories have been told of people like Edgar Cayce, Nostradamus, and yogis performing superhuman feats. But they also tell these stories as though nobody else can. Of course, there are certain limits we all have. But the very important thing to understand here is that being human is not just being flesh and bone. Our spirit has tremendous potential, and we forgot how to use it.” ~ X Polemos

X Polemos
X Polemos explores the hidden architecture of reality—where mysticism, occult symbolism, healing, and ufology converge to reveal how the future of consciousness is unfolding.

