Sol Luckman

(How to Identify Your Own or Someone Else’s Keepers)

“Am I my brother’s keeper?” —Genesis 4:9

Summary

So far in this ebook I’ve proposed that society can be conceptualized as a set of interconnected cults designed to keep the sheeple policing each other’s thoughts, words and deeds so that no one ever fundamentally changes the stultifying status quo of the Matrix we call home.

I’ve also looked at the simulation hypothesis and the “science” behind it even while questioning the “scientific method” and the possibility of knowledge itself in an observer-based “reality” dreamscape.

Additionally, I’ve explored the ways in which—in this hyper-manipulated construct—the sheeple are kept in their (self-)limiting lanes through an interactive process in which their own interests become liabilities that end up mentally and emotionally (and sometimes even physically) enslaving them. This phenomenon runs the gamut from mainstream culture to fundamentalism to the “truther” community.

I’ve also traveled even deeper down the rabbit hole, examining the ultimate psyops of “evil” and “truth” (among others) in setting up the sheeple as an energetic food source for the inhuman(e) “AI” guiding humanity down the garden path all the way to the slaughterhouse.

Last but not least, I’ve taken a hard look at so-called truthers and the “truther” movement as “alternative” cults for those sheeple who are too quick to be ensnared by the everyday cults designed for comparatively doltish normies.

Getting a Handle on Handlers

This chapter breaks new ground by examining an intrinsic feature of all cults, whether they call themselves cults or disguise themselves as something seemingly innocuous or even anti-cultish: handlers.

“Handler” can mean various things, but the following definition sourced online from THE FREE DICTIONARY is the one we’re after:

handler: (noun) one who trains or exhibits an animal, such as a dog.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the point I’m making is:

Cult members, even and perhaps especially those who don’t identify as such, are essentially little more than trained animals (i.e., sheeple) in the dog and pony show that is this “reality” of artifice and artificiality.

Entrainment to the controlling frequency of the cult—and the raison d’être for cults begins and ends with energy, aka power—can involve subterfuge, bribery, coercion, violence, old-fashioned brainwashing and other means to lead sheeple to offer up their precious loosh (in the form of their life force, life savings, life plans, reasons for living, etc.) to their cult masters all the way up the food chain they’re sustaining.

If you think for one second anything I’m describing here is hyperbole or far-fetched, you’re definitely drinking the cult Kool-Aid. Perhaps you’d like to hop a ride on a comet to heaven or enter the Great Pyramid in search of salvation.

There are expert cult handlers trained in the venerable art of mental manipulation. There are also excellent cult handlers with no formal training; and some, perhaps most, of these are unaware they even belong to a cult and have no idea whatsoever they’re actually cult handlers.

This is the super-spy genius of the Great Parasite at the top of the shitheap of this illusion: it can co-opt anybody into virtually anything without anybody being any the wiser.

Stop Fighting for “Reality” & Embrace the Mystery

I get that my message may be disturbing. Keep in mind, though, as difficult as it may be, that I’m just the messenger. Please don’t shoot me. But of course, if you’re a cult member, you’ll almost certainly be tempted to.

A major part of my message is: walking the path of awakening is basically to stare deeper and deeper into an ever larger and weirder “reality.”

All starts and finishes in mystery. To think otherwise is to engage in infantile narcissism and extreme hubris.

Try debunking anything in a way that can’t be debunked and honestly assess whether there’s anything “real” at all when it comes to what we so cavalierly dub the “real world.”

Why not stop fighting, arguing and (in some cases) dying for a fake real and start exploring the real mystery that’s all around us?

“This is a hoax.” “That’s a hoax.” We hear such mantras endlessly tossed about all the bloody time by today’s increasingly reactionary, laughably adolescent “truthers,” the ubernaive ones that form the majority Matt McKinley likes to call “first grade truthers” who are just embarking on their YouTube “education.”

But paradoxically, in a dreamlike or simulated world of maya where “facts” can and do change on a regular basis (even “scientific” pillars such as the speed of light, as detailed by Rupert Sheldrake in a TED Talk broadly censored by the social media arm of the World Cult), the irony is that “reality” itself is the one and only hoax.

Inside the master hoax of this fake construct, there can be no hoaxes, properly speaking, for the simple reason that everything here is unreal to the extent that it’s a construct of consciousness.

Digging a Hole to China

Now, for shits and giggles, picture all the little “truthers” out there thinking they’ve figured it all out—or at least a big part of it ... whatever “it” is.

They’re, in essence, children playing in a sandbox they think is a real world. And if they can be convinced of that, they can be convinced they can dig a hole to China (from, say, North America).

I remember trying to do this as a kid. And do you know how far I got? About three and a half feet.

The plot twist in this storyline is that maybe “truthers” can dig a hole to China—if they can sync up their imaginations powerfully enough. The way in which the human ability to create the human experience is hijacked by way of the World Cult and what we can do about it are the subjects of the next chapter.

For present purposes, however, can you see how such a scenario—allowing ourselves to be convinced that we’ve arrived at objective truth in a realm of subjective illusion— easily mires people in cultlike cognitive dissonance and resulting reactivity?

Literally, such people often have what amounts to at least short-lived mental breakdowns when confronted with information that contradicts their worldview.

But you can’t have it both ways. The cult leader of an increasingly popular “truther” channel I’ve mentioned previously loves to boast (while publicly shaming other researchers and chest-thumping) that he doesn’t “practice exclusions” in his analysis of the simulacrum. But actually, his entire analysis is based on data exclusions.

If you want to be taken seriously by anyone who really knows how to think, you simply can’t admit to living in an observer-based dreamscape or simulation, on the one hand, and purport to deal in hard “facts” at the same time. That’s an insane contradiction and a recipe for crazy talk, which is practically omnipresent these days.

The Imagination: An Operational “Truth”

If anything comes close to an operational “truth” in this construct that appears intelligently designed to keep us off track with its multitude of slippery inclines, it’s that our imaginations are the real engine creating everything we experience: the positive, the negative, and the strange.

This doesn’t just happen at the micro level, as many reality apologists would have us believe; this is a macro effect as well. If it happens anywhere, it happens everywhere.

As above, so below. As within, so without. No exclusions. No excuses.

We, the observers of this “reality,” are fundamentally responsible for determining whether it behaves as a particle or a wave, whether one thing becomes “quantumly entangled” with something else, and even its very nature, ultimately.

Unfortunately, our innate ability to individually and collectively create worlds has been usurped by (hat tip to Matt Taibbi) the Great Vampire Squid, the Lord of this freakscape, through its network of cults and cult handlers that act like tentacles reaching into the hearts and minds of men and women everywhere.

Like domestic animals we’ve been trained when, where and what to eat; when and where to defecate, urinate and fornicate; how to think, what to believe, and how to behave (often abysmally) toward those with different thoughts and beliefs.

How Are You Being Handled?

The primary thrust of this chapter has been to alert you to the often sly and always oppressive cult dynamic and its players that exist all around you.

Truly, you’re a stranger in a strange land—and the sooner you acknowledge this situation, the sooner you can begin developing an escape plan.

Your mission, should you be so courageous as to accept it, is to identify your own handlers and take appropriate action to distance yourself from them—energetically, emotionally, and maybe even physically.

Below are 33 of the most common categories of cult handlers. There are many, many more. Just use your imagination and a little common sense (whatever that is in this nonsensical realm).

Also, please keep in mind that not everybody in your life who belongs to one of these categories is necessarily a cult handler.

Though they’re rare, there are exceptions, self-realized beings as good as their word without secret or subconscious agendas to control and harvest you.

Note: I chose “33” not because I’m a freemason or belong to some other secret society of assholes but, honestly, just to screw with any kindergarten “truthers” who might have, while sleepwalking, stumbled on this material thinking I was going to loosh my readers on behalf of the Lord Archon with talk about a doomsday scenario or some other clickbait fabrication designed to commandeer the collective imagination in order to become reality. Peace out.

The 33 Most Common Cult Handlers, in Order of Increasing Perniciousness ...

33. Your Lawyer

32. Your Personal Banker

31. Your Business Associates

30. Your Extended Family

29. Your Elementary and Secondary School Teachers

28. Your Barber or Hair Stylist

27. Your Regular Bartender

26. Your Sports Hero(es)

25. Your Neighbors

24. Your “Greek” Brothers or Sisters

23. Your Favorite Motivational Speaker(s)

22. Your Priest(s) for Confession

21. Your “Science” Advisor(s)

20. The Leader(s) of Your Political Party

19. Your Spiritual or Religious Leader(s)

18. Your “Life Coach”

17. Your Therapist

16. Your Sports Coach(es) or Instructor(s)

15. Your Favorite Celeb(s)

14. Your Most Beloved Musician(s) 13. Your Children

12. Your Employer

11. Your Doctor(s)

10. Whatever You Call “God”

9. Your University Professors 8. Your Sibling(s)

7. Your Best Friend(s)

6. Your Primary News Source(s)

5. Your Favorite “Truther” Channel(s)

4. Your Parents

3. Your Spouse

2. Jesus, the Buddha, or Other Unattainable “Divine” Ideals in Human Form

1. Your Unindividuated Self

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

