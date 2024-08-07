😍 Simply Observe a New World into Being

The world appears solid. We bump into tables. We feel the rain and think it’s a collection of material drops. To say otherwise invites laughter and derision.
Yet quantum physics, the study of the universe at its smallest level, unveils a startlingly different picture from what today’s hyper-materialist humans so glibly dub “reality.”
Enjoy the original ar…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.