Sol Luckman

When confronted with the enormity and ubiquity of the World Cult and how seemingly all-powerful and inescapable it is, I completely grok how one can feel defeated before one has even started to fight.

There’s commonly a total freakout moment right when people finally open their eyes to what their world is (and isn’t) when all seems suddenly lost: hope, sanity, purpose, a future worth having for our children and grandchildren.

Who needs “truthers” trying to bring about the End of the World for their Lord and Master, the Great Parasite, by powering up a strong enough narrative of apocalypse when it seems that doomsday is already here?

No wonder Cypher in THE MATRIX opted to have his memory wiped when he agreed to reenter the simulation. No wonder so many people choose to keep their eyes closed while closing their minds in their cults of choice. No wonder the sheeple so viciously attack anyone trying to wake the flock up.

This just happened to me again as I was putting the finishing touches on this ebook—this time with a threat of actual physical violence from a fairly prominent member of (drumroll please) an infamous “truther” cult who once supported my work.

With the freak flag flying to new levels, I’m reminded of just how much supportive material relative to mind control and resultant bizarre behavior I’ve neglected to include herein. Stanley Milgram’s obedience experiments in the 1960s, for example, which explored people’s extreme (and extremely dangerous) willingness to obey authority figures—such as cult leaders—even when instructed to do bodily harm to others.

In a way ignorance of the World Cult truly is bliss. To deprive people who aren’t yet ready of their protective cult blindness and deafness can be more of a curse than a blessing.

Fortunately, I’m not writing for or to hardcore cultists, who probably want nothing to do with anything I have to say on this or any other subject. So much the better and good riddance.

No, I’m writing specifically for and to two kinds of readers: those just now becoming aware of the World Cult, who definitely need all the support they can get; and those whose inner gnosis that there’s a way to live (mostly) outside—and even someday transcend—the World Cult already finds itself in the self-empowering process of blossoming.

