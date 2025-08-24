Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman
16h

😴 How to Realize You’re Actually Dreaming in “Reality” & Use Pure Energy to Upgrade Your Life: 3 Secrets, 2 Links, 1 Quote

https://solluckman.substack.com/p/how-to-realize-youre-actually-dreaming

To Wake Up from the Dream of Reason & the Monsters It Has Bred, Grasp These ...

#healing #health #mentalhealth #wellness #spirituality #dreams #dreaming #luciddream #energymedicine #energyhealing #selfhelp

Sol Luckman
10h

Everything is full of energy. The next time you hear yourself or someone else complaining of low energy, realize that energy is literally all around you. This includes a tremendous amount of so-called negative energy from situations that have created loosh, or harvestable life force. This may come as a shock, but it’s possible to absorb and repurpose (as in, for your own positive uses) this environmental negativity that includes other people’s ill will as well as your own emotional outbursts. You start by simply breathing in the negativity, allowing it to pass through your shoulder blades into your stomach, where you “digest” and refine the energy into pure raw fuel to power up your own creations. While it isn’t complicated, there’s a good bit more to this super practical and easily learnable technique that I’d love the opportunity to teach you.

MORE: https://solluckman.substack.com/p/how-to-realize-youre-actually-dreaming

