😴 How to Realize You’re Actually Dreaming in “Reality” & Use Pure Energy to Upgrade Your Life: 3 Secrets, 2 Links, 1 Quote

If you'd like to wake up from the dream of reason and all the monsters it has bred …

… first realize that you're just dreaming . All you have to do then is "wake up" into a better dream of your own creation

Everything is full of energy. The next time you hear yourself or someone else complaining of low energy, realize that energy is literally all around you. This includes a tremendous amount of so-called negative energy from situations that have created loosh, or harvestable life force. This may come as a shock, but it's possible to absorb and repurpose (as in, for your own positive uses) this environmental negativity that includes other people's ill will as well as your own emotional outbursts. You start by simply breathing in the negativity, allowing it to pass through your shoulder blades into your stomach, where you "digest" and refine the energy into pure raw fuel to power up your own creations.

Energy is everywhere because the world is made from it. You may have heard of the simulation hypothesis (commonly referred to as simulation theory): the idea that we're living in a kind of holographic Matrix for the mind. My take, which I detail over and over in my writing and interviews, is that everything is indeed a kind of simulation—but not a technological one. Rather, it's a dream, and therefore it functions in some ways like a simulation, but it's just a dream made of the stuff of dreams, which is the energy of the imagination. This doesn't mean that everything we experience here is somehow meaningless. To the contrary, the dreamscape is the touchstone for our own becoming, our ensoulment, individuation and, for some, even matriculation out of the Matrix.

Learning to work with and cultivate energy is your pathway back to remembering, and even embodying, your divine origins. The truth is, we're divine because everything, including ourselves, is part of a vast divine being. This "dreaming god," as I like to call it, uses the energy of the imagination to dream this construct into existence within a larger fractal construct made up of other dreaming gods doing versions of the same thing. Welcome to the multiverse: consciousness experiencing itself in infinite variations. In each fractalized dreamscape locally thought of as "reality," the nonlocal divine imagination injects personalities in the form of babies who aren't yet souls but have the potential to become them. This is ensoulment, or individuation, which happens here, in real time, in the alchemical crucible of this world. And some of these souls go on to matriculate from the Matrix and become dreaming gods themselves, creating new fractals of infinity.

“A Holographic Concept of Reality.” All I can say is: Mind. Blown. This pioneering article was originally presented at the First International Congress of Psychotronics in Prague in 1973 and printed in the JOURNAL OF PSYCHOENERGETIC SYSTEMS. In 2007 I had the honor to republish it in my popular ezine from that era, DNA MONTHLY. May it inspire and educate you to see “reality” from a whole new perspective!

Fundamentally, in the words of Pao L. Chang, “our body is a hologram and therefore it is made of condensed light. But unlike traditional holograms, our holographic body is multidimensional in nature and has the potentiality of projecting the whole from which it emerged.” Read more here.

The idea that DNA somehow “doesn’t exist” because it was never “isolated” and “proven” is naively materialistic, a nitpicking observation made by a mind that doesn’t innerstand the absurdly profound functionality of this at times maddening construct.

Rather than as a “real thing” outside ourselves, the world can be more productively conceptualized as a shared dream, an organic simulation dependent only on the “technology” of our shared imagination.

For practical purposes, however, we can approach the subject of DNA using the language of quantum bioholography. This is the study of DNA as a holographic, fractal phenomenon that, in essence, like the totality of ourselves, doesn’t exist anywhere … yet it exists everywhere.

Using this model as conceptual scaffolding only, not as a universal “truth,” we can speak about DNA as a holographic sound and light carrier wave that translates information between different octaves, dimensions, or areas of the construct.

—Yours Truly, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE

