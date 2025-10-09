🐉 Quetzalcoatl Rising

PragmAlchemy is an energetic odyssey, blending biomechanics, breathwork, and energy cultivation into one meticulously layered system. The level of detail, from fascia release to breath resistance to the philosophy of pain, makes it clear: this isn’t some casual deep-breathing exercise; it’s an alchemical discipline for those ready to truly work with their own energy field. What fascinates me most is the fusion of the physical and the abstract, the way deep tissue engagement and breath control are seamlessly woven into visualization and energy refinement. The Cauldron concept is particularly compelling, echoing across esoteric traditions as a reservoir of power, but what makes this approach unique is its hands-on, full-body engagement. You don’t just imagine energy moving—you feel it in your tissue, your breath, your core. —Dea Devidas

📲 📲 📲 After you’ve started your discounted paid membership , simply SCROLL DOWN TO THE SECTION “👀 HOW DOES THIS WORK?” to access the link to the full text (complete with a number of helpful images) of Quetazlcoatl Rising.

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

👁 👁 NOTE: If you haven’t already done so, before proceeding with this or any other exercise in this series, be sure to read the PragmAlchemy Orientation . Please do this before trying the technique outlined in the above audio and accompanying text (click below to access) that comes with photos and illustrations for positioning and other important considerations.

Get Your Own PragMagnet

💥 Do you wish to experience youthful VITALITY again?

💥 Do you want to ERASE TRAUMA or address other issues?

💥 Would you like to LIVE LONGER & BETTER?

👍 Then you’re in the right place! Learn the art & science of life force cultivation from a pioneer …

💥 What Is PragmAlchemy?

PragmAlchemy is a hands-on, pragmatic approach to inner alchemy, the self-directed process of cultivating life force. Whether we call this subtle but potent energy chi, prana, kundalini or something else, it’s the building block of all we are and can be. It can literally do anything because it does everything.

Harnessing life force is a no-brainer for anyone seeking to increase physical, mental or spiritual health as well as longevity and quality of life.

The process of building up this energy involves three steps: accumulation, refinement, and concentration. PragmAlchemy will teach you simple techniques to perform these steps efficiently.

Designed to help you make the most of your time in today’s busy world, the PragmAlchemy exercises—while seemingly simple—are multifaceted, allowing you to fortify your inner power source while simultaneously healing your physical structure and maximizing the transformational potential of your breath.

AWAKENING THE ALCHEMICAL CHILD

In a word, PragmAlchemy is mind-body-spirit multitasking at its most effective. These short exercises can be seamlessly integrated into anyone’s wellness lifestyle.

💥 What’s an Ouroboros & Why Should I Want One?

PragmAlchemy can be performed with or without an Ouroboros, but it’s a lot more powerful with than without.

Handmade in the USA from a solid block of cherry hardwood, sealed with a nontoxic finish and specifically tailored to PragmAlchemy, each Ouroboros is a unique self-bodywork tool for opening up greater space in your body to allow for increased energy movement and cultivation.

OUROBOROS

While designed with PragmAlchemy in mind, the Ouroboros can also be used in a variety of other therapeutic contexts. These include yoga, massage, stretch therapy, myofascial release and decompression, and many more.

That said, the Ouroboros shouldn’t be confused with a common yoga block. Admittedly, the Ouroboros is the world’s best “yoga block,” but it’s slightly smaller (7.5 x 5 x 3.25 inches)—allowing it to fit into the critically important “cauldron” space between the front of the hips and lower ribs and other hard-to-get-at areas.

The corners and edges (see additional images below) of the Ouroboros are also more rounded than other yoga blocks. This means greater pressure can be applied for more effective fascial decompression without creating too much discomfort or hurting yourself.

Get Yours Today

The name refers to an ancient symbol depicting a snake devouring its own tail that was made famous by alchemists. In the context of PragmAlchemy, the Ouroboros is the “touchstone” for pushing inward in order to expand outward—physically and energetically.

Most types of bodywork, while often helpful in relieving symptoms, tend to struggle in getting to the root of structural problems. This is because these techniques—involving manual manipulation, foam rollers, and the like—are usually unable to penetrate hardened connective tissue (fascia) and release its strong connections to bone.

The Ouroboros, on the other hand, owing to its density and gently curved edges and corners, allows you to safely apply sufficient pressure to undo restrictive fascial adhesions anchored at the bone level.

This revolutionary tool can help you quickly release impediments that compromise the flexibility of your connective tissue. In so doing, the Ouroboros helps create optimal physical and energetic spacing around cells, tissues, and organs—giving them room to function at their very best.

GO WITH THE FLOW

Physically, this can increase blood flow and lymph movement, facilitating 1) nutrient and oxygen absorption; 2) healing; and 3) manageable detoxification.

Energetically, while making space for more life force to be stored in the body, use of the Ouroboros as a tool for resistance breathing also tremendously elevates the ability of the breath to pull in greater amounts of energy that can be applied to rejuvenation and much more.

It even includes a nifty velvet bag for safe storage and transport …

A HEALTHIER YOU IS IN THE BAG

Get Yours Today

💥 What Exactly Does PragmAlchemy Do?

The PragmAlchemy exercises feature an unmatched combination of deep myofascial decompression and targeted attention and breathing techniques for accumulating life force, refining it, and concentrating it properly for long-term storage.

The PragmAlchemy exercises feature an unmatched combination of deep myofascial decompression and targeted attention and breathing techniques for accumulating life force, refining it, and concentrating it properly for long-term storage.

PragmAlchemy represents my own personal distillation and synthesis—arrived at after decades of experience—of a wealth of leading-edge methodologies and disciplines. These include yoga, Ortho-Bionomy, Pilates, Block Therapy, myofascial release work, and inner alchemy.

While always individualized, some of the many potential benefits of these uniquely powerful exercises can include:

Increased mobility & flexibility

Weight loss

Greater core strength

Tonification of organs

Productive detoxification

Improved digestion & elimination

Freer respiration

Help with pain

Hormone balancing

De-stressing

Better moods

Higher energy levels

Heightened libido

Deeper sleep

Inner calm

Clarity of purpose

LIFE FORCE IS EVERYWHERE FOR THE TAKING

The first three PragmAlchemy exercises are offered free in audio and text formats. They are fundamental to any subsequent techniques. All exercises also include photos of poses and other helpful images.

💥 RIP … Death? 💥

I just finished writing an entire book on the fascinating and empowering subject of inner alchemy, so believe me when I say I’ve done my esoteric homework!

GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is the ideal companion to PragmAlchemy. But you don’t need to create your inner Philosopher’s Stone and “get out of here alive” to benefit massively from this book.

You don’t even have to practice the techniques for recovering energy, erasing trauma, and restoring mind-body-spirit health.

Uniquely and efficiently, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE will upgrade your life in the here and now by empowering you to …

• Simplify your existence

• Digital-detox your mind

• Maximize the power of silence

• Procrastinate your way to creativity

• Connect with the superpower of your uniqueness

• Establish a beneficial relationship with your shadow &

• Follow your bliss on your own Hero’s Journey to wholeness & authenticity

📖 REVIEWERS ARE SAYING …

Free on Kindle Unlimited

Enjoy othe Audiobook

Get the Paperback

💥 Activate Your Potential for Healing & More 💥

Are you fed up with feeling run-down? Are you sick and tired of barely being able to get out of bed? Has your mental health worsened over the years? Do the foods you eat aggravate your system? Do you suffer from chemical or environmental sensitivities?

Substack the Ebook

Substack the Audiobook

Paperback & Kindle

As I describe in this book, which dovetails beautifully with PragmAlchemy and GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, I experienced all of these things and more during my nearly decade-long autoimmune illness that was like a horrific mashup of chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and THE BOY IN THE BUBBLE.

Ultimately, as explained, I discovered that the cause of such problems often lies in our DNA. But not exactly in the way most of us have been taught.

What if many health and mood issues—including allergies, chronic pain, depression, and even insomnia—are tied to “ener-genetic” distortions resulting from toxic and traumatic damage to our genetic blueprint? And what if this blueprint can be healed?

Think you’ve tried it all? You haven’t tried this. Unleash your potential to be happy again. I did. You can, too.

Explore how this simple technique can improve mental and physical wellbeing. Read this book and learn how to heal yourself.

✅ Need more social proof? Check out award-winning author Eileen Day McKusick’s powerful Potentiation testimonial …

🎧 Enjoy this audio Introduction .

The first DNA activation in the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS) of the Regenetics Method, Potentiation employs linguistic codes—produced vocally and mentally—to stimulate a self-healing and transformational ability in DNA. Incredibly, this is done via a single, 30-minute session!



Besides teaching you a technique you can perform for your family, friends and even pets, POTENTIATE YOUR DNA also 1) provides tried-and-true supplemental tools for maximizing your results; and 2) outlines a pioneering theory linking genetics, energy, and consciousness.

📖 EDITORIAL REVIEWS …

POTENTIATE YOUR DNA “is both fascinating and an astounding, perhaps even world-changing theory.” NEW DAWN Magazine “The work defined in this book should be the starting place of every health practice.” —Dr. Julie TwoMoon “I highly, highly recommend this book.” Eileen Day McKusick, author, TUNING THE HUMAN BIOFIELD “A gift of love, offering to all a simple, profound, elegant system of personal empowerment and self-healing.” Carolyn Barnes, author, RETURN TO EASE “POTENTIATE YOUR DNA takes us beyond both Era I allopathic/mechanistic medicine and Era II ‘mind-body’ medicine into the transpersonal domain of Era III medicine, which lies beyond the limitations of our conscious minds, to ‘re-program’ the energy blueprints that encode our physical bodies.” Brendan D. Murphy, author, THE GRAND ILLUSION “If you love the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge ... read this book!” Dr. David Kamnitzer

💥 What Makes All This Work So Special? 💥

As I trust you’ve gathered, what I’m offering here is far more than just another self-help book (or two) or a superficially beneficial technique.

Starting with my own severe chronic illness that my divinely guided work in inner alchemy eventually took care of, I’ve walked this path for many, many years.

These are the true healing—or as I like to say, “wholing”—treasures I’ve found on my own Hero’s Journey of self-discovery.

These tools are designed to provide wellness and spirituality seekers with a short-cut to mastery. In other words: a tested set of tools for alchemically transmuting not just your health, but your life and—dare I say it—maybe even your afterlife.

🙏 To your journey of tuning into your own amazing potential!

I’M JUST … ME

The information I share relative to PragmAlchemy and the Regenetics Method is for purely educational purposes. I’m not a medical doctor and don’t provide medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, promises, or guarantees.

You engage in the PragmAlchemy exercises and Regenetics at your own risk. Speak with your healthcare provider before taking action regarding any of my words having to do with health or mental health.

A small percentage of PragmAlchemy breathing techniques have the potential to temporarily increase blood pressure. This possibility will be clearly identified in the descriptions of these exercises. If you suffer from heart problems or are at risk of brain hemorrhage, please consult with your doctor before proceeding with these particular exercises.

Leave a comment

Share

Refer a friend

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life