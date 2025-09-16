🤔 NEW ARTICLE: What Do You Have to Show for Your Life?

📝 NOTE: The article below is adapted from …

“Luckman’s engaging prose and fearless exploration of esoteric topics provide a refreshing perspective on personal transformation. For those seeking to break free from limiting belief systems and explore the depths of human potential, this work serves as both a guide and an inspiration.” —Indie Reader “Suitable for consciousness explorers looking for a path to alchemical transformation and the power to choose what they create by going inward to master their own existence, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a highly original read.” —INDIE SHAMAN Magazine “This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Publishing “A sharply written and highly focused work that invites readers to reconsider the nature of attention, belief, and perception. The prose is strong and deliberate, with a tone that remains steady even while presenting unconventional material … The book encourages the redirection of desire inward, and its pacing allows space for contemplation without sacrificing momentum. Readers seeking intentional, well-expressed ideas about perception and agency will find value in this work. Very highly recommended.” —Readers’ Favorite

What Do You Have to Show for Your Life?

Sol Luckman

“Anything you cannot relinquish when it has outlived its usefulness, possesses you. And in this materialistic age, a great many of us are possessed by our possessions.” —Peace Pilgrim

Complexity Is the Simplicity Killer

Are you one of those people who crave to drink so deeply of life, to suck all its marrow out, to use Thoreau’s mouthwatering phrasing, that you run around like a headless chicken dying of thirst in a spiritual desert?

Are you aware of the energetic nature of all you choose to experience—how it impacts you and, daily, shapes the course of your life—or do you feel that someone or something else is secretly directing you, perhaps even covertly draining your vital force?

There are many pandemics in today’s world, and of these the pathological need for ever-increasing complexity nears the top of the list.

Are apps here to make life simpler or more complicated? Are you working remotely or being worked remotely? Who’s in control here—you or forces seemingly beyond your control?

“Fear is the mind-killer,” Frank Herbert famously wrote in DUNE. He might also have truthfully stated that complexity is the simplicity-killer. Which is a crying shame because simplicity—absent any other changes in our way of life—can be a bona fide lucky charm for longevity and good health.

Contrary to the indoctrinated notion that reducing existence to the essentials is for half-wits and losers in this golden age of technological “progress,” simplicity isn’t simplistic—or at least it doesn’t have to be.

Simplicity can be a sophisticated lifestyle choice, the result of a decision to “turn on, tune in, drop out.” This famous turn of phrase by Harvard psychologist and countercultural icon Timothy Leary—called by President Richard Nixon “the most dangerous man in America” for his advocacy of psychedelics—infamously reimagined Thoreau’s comparatively domesticated meme of marching to the beat of one’s own drummer.

In one form or another, whether approached conservatively or with a more radical edge, simplicity is nonnegotiable. It’s basically a requirement for those desiring to undertake the inner Hero’s Journey of shadow work.

Think about it. How can you expect to go in, where thorough and lasting change can only happen, if you’re always busy chasing loose and fake change outside yourself in the quote-unquote “real world”?

My advice may seem like tough love, but the only solution I can see is to stop making your life so bustling and byzantine, so frantic and fragmented. Find time as often as possible to simply stop everything.

By doing so on a regular basis, you might even be able to “stop the world,” to borrow a well-known concept from Carlos Castaneda, in order to perceive the true quantum REALITY behind “physical reality” directly.

