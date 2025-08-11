🐲 NEW ARTICLE: The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into the Dark Sea of Awareness

📝 NOTE: The article below is adapted from …

🧡 A FEW OF A PLETHORA OF RAVE REVIEWS …

“[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a rewarding and useful map for the hero’s journey.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence. I found it a most timely book of encouragement for these dark days.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY “A gem of a book.” —Lis Anna-Langston, author, TUPELO HONEY “This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES “This book will require you to ask yourself serious questions about the nature of the world and your place in it. It will invite you to choose to live more vividly and know yourself more deeply.” —Megan Elizabeth Morris, INTUITIVE PUBLIC RADIO “Rebelliously refreshing […] A generous and digestible offering of essential wisdom and practical guidance for those following the call to go inward.” —Jacqueline Rendell, POST POST MODERN “I highly recommend this book to all fellow consciousness explorers!” —April Novoa, author, LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT “Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY

Free on Kindle Unlimited

Now in Paperback

Listen to Audiobook

Free Download

Read Companion Volume

The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into the Dark Sea of Awareness

Sol Luckman

“Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion.” —Rumi

The Quantum Dance

The world appears substantial. We bump into things and each other. We feel the rain and would swear on our mother’s grave we’re encountering a collection of material drops. To say otherwise invites cynical laughter and derision.

Yet quantum physics, the study of the universe at its most minute level, unveils a startlingly different picture from what today’s hyper-materialist humans so glibly dub reality.

This may be old hat to some, but in the quantum realm, the things we take for granted aren’t really things at all. In other words, they’re not solid. There is—to adapt a phrase I adore and often cite attributed to Gertrude Stein—simply no there there.

Even those of us who understand some of the scientific theories behind this concept often only pay lip service to it—believing one thing (reality isn’t solid) while acting with cognitive dissonance based on a diametrically opposed belief (reality is hard and immutable).

Nevertheless, it can be shown, intuited and eventually even seen with the inner senses that this world is nothing more or less than an intricate dance of energy, a sea of swirling possibilities where everything is constantly in flux. Seers and mystics, in fact, sometimes refer to this foundational realm out of which the movie of our lives momentarily projects as the Dark Sea of Awareness.

Atoms, the building blocks of so-called matter, however much they might seem to be physically circumscribed, aren’t actually like tiny billiard balls. That’s kindergarten science.

From a shamanic or alchemical perspective, atoms are more like sentient waves, their intelligently responsive existence a blur of potential until they magically appear to materialize.

Mimetic Desire & Belief Manipulation

There is, of course, a method to the multiverse’s creative madness, an order and energetic methodology behind what appears to be pure chaos. From a human perspective, as John Kreiter observes in THE MAGNUM OPUS,

Beliefs are the underlying structures that shape our lives […] They create and give direction to thoughts and ideas, and these thoughts trigger or induce emotions that then naturally propel raw and very powerful energy, through and around the body, and into the environment at large.

While this may sound all well and good, there’s a sobering pitfall to the way we go about imagining our world.

Through a process known as “mimetic desire,” which leads people to assign value based not on direct experience but through imitation of what others appear to desire, beliefs can be conditioned and even installed in the human psyche.

As French philosopher René Girard explained in his influential mimetic theory, “Man is the creature who does not know what to desire, and he turns to others in order to make up his mind. We desire what others desire because we imitate their desires.”

The upshot is that the world brought into being by people through their (installed) belief systems can be manipulated by anyone—or anything—powerful and knowledgeable enough to pull the right emotional strings to produce … the desired beliefs!

Perhaps you’ve heard of the concept of the “tyranny of belief.” This phrase can refer to the control and manipulation of the human herd through society-wide implementation of both laughably obvious and cleverly camouflaged forms of indoctrination.

To use George Orwell’s famous term, we’re talking about groupthink, which Wikipedia describes as a

psychological phenomenon that occurs within a group of people in which the desire for harmony or conformity in the group results in … irrational or dysfunctional decision-making .... [T]he desire for cohesiveness in a group may produce a tendency among its members to agree at all costs. This causes the group to minimize conflict and reach a consensus decision without critical evaluation.

The key takeaway is that society’s members are psychically pressured into defining “true” and “right” based not on personal experience or direct gnosis (inner knowing), but on what the creators of social discourse put forward as “true” and “right”—in other words, what to believe in—even in the absence of genuine logic or compelling evidence.

This situation leads—almost inevitably, it would seem—to the creation of a certain kind of top-down, pyramidal structure that controls society, culture and, given enough free rein, eventually the world itself.

The Observer Effect

The oft-discussed “observer effect” based on the so-called particle-wave duality made famous by numerous researchers conducting double-slit experiments isn’t a negligible phenomenon.

To the contrary, the observer effect applies to far more than just photons appearing as particles or waves depending on whether an observer happens to be around to coalesce them with the power of attention.

Doing this with light is just a cheap party trick, like pulling a rabbit (a particle) out of the infinite probability waves of the quantum soup (the Dark Sea of Awareness). But things can get way more … intriguing.

As evidenced by such minutely scrutinized paranormal phenomena as tulpas and egregores, the really jaw-dropping magic happens when—knowingly or otherwise—we use our focus to collapse waves into actual “matter.”

A notion deriving from Tibetan Buddhism, a tulpa is said to be a thoughtform materialization, often taking human shape and serving as a helper or “servitor,” generated by way of consistently applied intention and attention.

Similarly, an egregore, we read in Wikipedia, is a “non-physical entity that arises from the collective thoughts of a distinct group of people … [T]he concept has referred to a psychic manifestation, or a thoughtform, which occurs when any group shares a common motivation—being made up of, and influencing, the thoughts of the group.”

Leaving aside the many connections between such thoughtforms and reality installations that form and inform groupthink and related behaviors, let’s cut to the chase about the larger implications of such phenomena.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the documented existence of tulpas and egregores (both of which have often been witnessed by multiple individuals simultaneously) strongly suggests, in Jon Rappoport’s emphatic words, that “THE UNIVERSE [IS] A PRODUCT OF MIND.”

Indeed, one could argue that the observer effect is the primary energetic dynamic of “reality” itself.

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life