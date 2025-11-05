⚰️ Choose Your Death Courageously & Gno that No One’s Ever Left Behind

💥 Unlock ancient practices that merge imagination & reality to speed you on your path of soulful transcendence of the Matrix.

📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 7 of OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR: Choose Your Death Courageously & Gno that No One’s Ever Left Behind

“I’m not afraid of death; I just don’t want to be there when it happens.” ―Woody Allen

The Ultimate Hero’s Journey Never Ends

From a shaman’s or inner alchemist’s perspective, death is basically just an opportunity (if a decidedly challenging one with no guarantees of success) to start a new life.

It’s literally like moving to another country, the undiscovered one. And though you’re technically in a new body (the Dreambody), you remain very much yourself in terms of your personality and memories.

In this ebook and my new book, I’ve provided all the tools you need to get started on the Ultimate Hero’s Journey. But as you might expect, this quest has layers within layers, nuances inside nuances, and in a very practical sense it never really ends.

For example, even if you manage to perfect your Dreambody and someday find yourself staring at your finished egregore in a mirror in your Mental Chamber, know that this room is actually just the first of seven “Gates of Dreaming,” as Carlos Castaneda called them, that you must learn to access and master to complete the Ultimate Hero’s Journey.

In inner alchemy and many schools of shamanism, an important goal is to learn how to “lucid dream” without actually going to sleep so that you learn to “dream while awake.”

From this perspective passing through the dreaming gates of your Mental Chambers involves, essentially, learning how to interact with ever more intense dream experiences without falling asleep, getting hurt, or going crazy.

As you master these rooms, your perception of projecting gradually begins to shift from, I’m just making this shit up to … This is actually happening and I’m not making this shit up … to, Oh my God, this is actually happening and I am making this shit up!

I provide additional tools for progressing through your Mental Chambers in PragmAlchemy. THE MAGNUM OPUS Trilogy by John Kreiter, particularly the second and third books, is also enormously helpful in teaching you how to master the art and science of alchemical projection from room to room.

But please be aware that even the notion of “completing” the Ultimate Hero’s Journey is a bit of a misnomer or red herring.

Assuming you manage to reassemble your totality into the Unitary Entity, fire up yourself into the mythical Phoenix and win the grand prize of experiencing full Source consciousness, you do realize that it all just … starts over again?

Nothing fundamentally changes, even though it might seem like everything has, as you become the dreaming god seeking to gno more about yourself by broadcasting energetic extensions of yourself into newly imagined Vales of Soul-making near and far.

The reason the ouroboros is such a powerful analogy in this context is that alchemists come to innerstand experientially that they're the serpent consuming and birthing itself everlastingly, imaginative projections of the dreaming god who became the dreaming god by … imaginatively projecting.

