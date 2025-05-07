Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

📲 New Premium Ebook: OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

Read This Life (& Afterlife) Changer Exclusively Here
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
May 07, 2025
∙ Paid
52
4
Share

♻️ The Ultimate Hero’s Journey: Intro to the Exclusive New Ebook, OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

Sol Luckman
·
May 11
♻️ The Ultimate Hero’s Journey: Intro to the Exclusive New Ebook, OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

Read full story

👁 Once you’ve started your discounted paid membership, just SCROLL DOWN TO THE SECTION “👀 HOW DOES THIS WORK?” to access the link to the beautifully formatted edition of the full ebook that you can enjoy on the device of your choice.

Free Download

Subscribe

Share

🚪 OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR, a brand-new Sol Luckman Uncensored EXCLUSIVE, is a powerhouse of an ebook that serves as both an unofficial introduction and afterword to the author’s sensational Amazon #1 Best Seller in Energy Healing, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

In both of these inspirational texts masterfully crafted to help you change not only your life but your afterlife as well, the pivotal concept that the only way out is in is examined in eminently practical and complementary ways.

Luckman shows how there’s something like a backdoor—defined by Wikipedia as a “covert method of bypassing normal authentication or encryption”—that allows us to definitively exit this Matrix-like “reality” with our consciousness and individuality intact.

For the genuine freethinker willing to suspend disbelief and innerstand this radical notion by combining intuition with inner exploration, the prospect of escape from the Matrix gets more and more plausible—and certainly a lot more fascinating!

✅ OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR will help you …

🚪 Get off on the right foot on your Ultimate Hero’s Journey into the Undiscovered Country;

🌊 The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into the Dark Sea of Awareness

Sol Luckman
·
Mar 9
🌊 The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into the Dark Sea of Awareness

Read full story

🚪 Empower you with energy-enhancing strategies for “not-doing” & “not-knowing”;

🚪 Allow you to embrace your true identity as an “imagineer” in a “Vale of Soul-making”;

🚪 Master “controlled folly” to imaginatively act in & on the world;

🚪 Free your mind—literally—from the Matrix’s thought control;

🚪 Supercharge your energy by creating your own inner Philosopher’s Stone &

🚪 Transform your life & afterlife by projecting your ideal Dreambody

Go Paid

🤣 Subscribing to My Premium Substack Is Now Laughably Low

Sol Luckman
·
Apr 1
🤣 Subscribing to My Premium Substack Is Now Laughably Low

“If you haven’t yet swum in the Taijitu of Sol Luckman’s brilliance, I implore you to go explore. I am taken joyfully aback by his deliberate consideration at every turn. Honestly, it feels like manna and I am better for it.” —Dea Davidas

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sol Luckman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture