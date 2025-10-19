💃🕺NEW ARTICLE: How to Get Your Groove Back & Enjoy Life Again

📝 NOTE: The article below is adapted from …

“Suitable for consciousness explorers looking for a path to alchemical transformation and the power to choose what they create by going inward to master their own existence, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a highly original read.” —INDIE SHAMAN Magazine “This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Publishing “Luckman’s engaging prose and fearless exploration of esoteric topics provide a refreshing perspective on personal transformation. For those seeking to break free from limiting belief systems and explore the depths of human potential, this work serves as both a guide and an inspiration.” —Indie Reader “A sharply written and highly focused work that invites readers to reconsider the nature of attention, belief, and perception. The prose is strong and deliberate, with a tone that remains steady even while presenting unconventional material … The book encourages the redirection of desire inward, and its pacing allows space for contemplation without sacrificing momentum. Readers seeking intentional, well-expressed ideas about perception and agency will find value in this work. Very highly recommended.” —Readers’ Favorite

How to Get Your Groove Back & Enjoy Life Again

Sol Luckman

“What goes around may come around, but it never ends up exactly the same place, you ever notice? Like a record on a turntable, all it takes is one groove’s difference and the universe can be on into a whole ’nother song.” —Thomas Pynchon

The Matrix Control System

“In many shamanic societies,” to quote Gabrielle Roth, “if you came to a medicine person complaining of being disheartened, dispirited, or depressed, they would ask one of four questions: When did you stop dancing? When did you stop singing? When did you stop being enchanted by stories? When did you find comfort in the sweet territory of silence?”

Most assuredly, it goes almost without saying, a medicine person would never, ever ask a suffering individual these four questions:

“How’s your 401(k) doing?”

“Did you pay all your taxes this year?”

“Have you accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior?”

“Did you get the jab for that?”

Many, yours truly included, feel that not just a smattering of individuals but practically the whole population shows signs of being “disheartened, dispirited, or depressed.” At the risk of beating a dead drum, it’s safe to say that most people, to once again use Thoreau’s parlance, “lead lives of quiet desperation.”

This sorry state of affairs is, in my humble opinion, absolutely on purpose.

