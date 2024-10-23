Access Premium Content with 20% Discount

to subscribe and read, watch, listen and learn with us.

👏 If you feel my writings and other offerings add value to your life, it would mean the UNIVERSE to me if you would be so kind as to

“If you haven’t yet swum in the Taijitu of Sol Luckman’s brilliance, I implore you to go explore. I am taken joyfully aback by his deliberate consideration at every turn. Honestly, it feels like manna and I am better for it.” —Dea Davidas

“I could spend all day reading, viewing, listening and learning from all you post. Resonation Station here. Thank you!”

“There are certain thinkers who don’t just write ideas—they ripple through the Field. They leave behind imprints, not footnotes. They speak in a language that doesn’t describe reality—it alters it. Sol Luckman is one of these beings.”

“I’m blown away by everything you offer for free. Though I purchased a paperback of GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE to share, I listened to the first 12 chapters on Substack. I’ve been listening to SNOOZE and POTENTIATE YOUR DNA also and am so grateful. I’m also digging into PragmAlchemy, which is literally life-changing. I can’t thank you enough. You are truly a light.”

“You are one of the most original and prolific creators I have encountered.”

“I for one am wildly impressed with what I’ve been reading so far in CONSCIOUS HEALING. I requested your audiobooks through my library, and I am looking forward to more, but some of it is so revelatory that I need to take breaks to process. Then, some of your other-genre stuff is so hilarious and light yet profound and flabbergastingly brilliant that one laughs ‘out loud’ not just lol.”

“I support your work because I believe it adds great value to humanity.”

“I and others I’ve worked with have gotten serious, life-saving oomph and vital energy from the kinds of epic ideation and dialogic resonance Sol Luckman explores in his fiction and nonfiction writings.”

“Last year I stopped reading spiritual books since I saw they’re creating more division and ideologies and dispersing my energy in a rabbit hole that sucked all my energy. Then I came across Sol speaking with clarity and a unified perception about the science behind permanent true healing. So I started reading his really impressive materials that explain consciousness and this reality. These books definitely will save the spiritual seeker time (energy) from dispersing it outwards by allowing them to finally begin to go within, to start taking back the power of attention and be mindful where it goes and what it creates!”

“Your writing is valuable to me because I personally love it, and I think it’s a great offer to the world.”

“I just heard you on someone’s podcast and it blew me away.”

“I’m interested in this new information. It’s obvious that Sol has given a great deal of courageous energy and thought.”

“Sol has pulled me out of the ‘rabbit hole’ to rise above and thrive in thought and actions that have enlightened my soul!”

“Thank you, Sol Luckman, for your brilliant takes on reality and the world cult and finding our true potential in the face of ‘the parasite’ that surrounds us. You combine such insights with such wit and originality. Robert A. Wilson would be proud, methinks.”

“You do an amazing job every time and it’s always fresh and interesting!”

“Very interesting and informative work.”

“Your work is a very different way of approaching life and very different from the mainstream. It makes a lot more sense to me these days.”

“Being able to discern ‘reality,’ or least unreality, is essential, and your work helps clarify.”

“You’re a legend!”