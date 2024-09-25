🐦‍🔥 A New Way to Boost ENERGY, HEALTH & LONGEVITY

🔖 NOTE: The PragmAlchemy Orientation is at the bottom of this page. Click the numbered links to check out the individual exercises currently available: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 (🔜).

💥 Do you crave youthful vitality again?

💥 Do you want to erase traumas or other issues?

💥 Would you like to live longer & better?

👍 Then you’re in the right place! Learn the art & science of cultivating life force from a pioneer …

PragmAlchemy is an energetic odyssey, blending biomechanics, breathwork, and energy cultivation into one meticulously layered system. The level of detail, from fascia release to breath resistance to the philosophy of pain, makes it clear: this isn’t some casual deep-breathing exercise; it’s an alchemical discipline for those ready to truly work with their own energy field. What fascinates me most is the fusion of the physical and the abstract, the way deep tissue engagement and breath control are seamlessly woven into visualization and energy refinement. The Cauldron concept is particularly compelling, echoing across esoteric traditions as a reservoir of power, but what makes this approach unique is its hands-on, full-body engagement. You don’t just imagine energy moving—you feel it in your tissue, your breath, your core. —Dea Devidas

🙏 Sol Luckman here. I’m absolutely THRILLED to finally be sharing my new work, PragmAlchemy , just in time for the release of my new nonfiction book that sets the stage for it, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE . You can now read it on Kindle or stick around here and experience the audiobook narrated by yours truly …

💥 What Is PragmAlchemy? 💥

PragmAlchemy is a hands-on, pragmatic, DIY approach to inner alchemy, the self-directed process of cultivating life force. Whether we call this subtle but potent energy chi, prana, kundalini or something else, it’s the building block of all we are and can be. It can literally do anything because it does everything.

Harnessing life force is a no-brainer for anyone seeking to increase physical, mental, emotional or spiritual health as well as longevity and overall quality of life.

The process of building up this energy involves three steps: accumulation, refinement, and concentration. PragmAlchemy will teach you simple techniques to perform these steps efficiently and effectively.

Designed to help you make the most of your time in today’s busy world, the PragmAlchemy exercises—while seemingly simple—are multifaceted, allowing you to fortify your inner power source while simultaneously healing your physical structure and maximizing the transformational potential of your breath.

In a word, PragmAlchemy is mind-body-spirit multitasking at its most streamlined. These short exercises can be seamlessly integrated into anyone’s wellness lifestyle.

LIFE FORCE IS ALL AROUND US FOR THE TAKING

💥 What’s an Ouroboros & Why Should I Want One? 💥

PragmAlchemy can be performed with or without an Ouroboros, but it’s a lot more powerful with than without.

Handmade in the USA from a solid block of cherry hardwood, sealed with a nontoxic finish and specifically tailored to PragmAlchemy, each Ouroboros is a unique self-bodywork tool for opening up greater space in your body to allow for increased energy movement and cultivation.

While designed with PragmAlchemy in mind, the Ouroboros can also be used in a variety of other therapeutic contexts. These include yoga, massage, stretch therapy, myofascial release and decompression, and many more.

That said, the Ouroboros shouldn’t be confused with a common yoga block. Admittedly, the Ouroboros is the world’s best “yoga block,” but it’s slightly smaller (7.5 x 5 x 3.25 inches)—allowing it to fit into the critically important “Cauldron” space between the front of the hips and lower ribs and other hard-to-get-at areas.

The corners and edges (see images below) are also more rounded than other yoga blocks. This means greater pressure can be applied for more effective fascial decompression without creating too much discomfort or hurting yourself.

The name refers to an ancient symbol depicting a snake devouring its own tail that was made famous by alchemists. In the context of PragmAlchemy, the Ouroboros is the “touchstone” for pushing inward in order to expand outward—physically and energetically.

Most types of bodywork, while often helpful in relieving symptoms, tend to struggle in getting to the root of structural problems. This is because these techniques—involving manual manipulation, foam rollers, and the like—are usually unable to penetrate hardened connective tissue (fascia) and release its strong connections to bone.

The Ouroboros, on the other hand, owing to its density and gently curved edges and corners, allows you to safely apply sufficient pressure to undo restrictive fascial adhesions anchored at the bone level.

This revolutionary tool can help you quickly release impediments that compromise the flexibility of your connective tissue. In so doing, the Ouroboros helps create optimal physical and energetic spacing around cells, tissues, and organs—giving them room to function at their very best.

GO WITH THE FLOW

Physically, this can increase blood flow and lymph movement, facilitating 1) nutrient and oxygen absorption; 2) healing; and 3) manageable detoxification.

Energetically, while making space for more life force to be stored in the body, use of the Ouroboros as a tool for resistance breathing also tremendously elevates the ability of the breath to pull in greater amounts of energy that can be applied to rejuvenation and much more.

👍 It even includes a lovely velvet pouch for storage and transport …

A HEALTHIER YOU IS IN THE BAG

💥 What Exactly Does PragmAlchemy Do? 💥

The PragmAlchemy exercises feature an unmatched combination of deep myofascial decompression and targeted attention and breathing techniques for accumulating life force, refining it, and concentrating it properly for long-term storage.

The first three PragmAlchemy exercises are fundamental to any subsequent exercises. Here are their names: Energy Intake in the Cauldron Position, Taking Wing with the Phoenix Heart, and Awakening the Alchemical Child.

👉 👉 👉 Additional exercises will be made available via serialization through a paid subscription .

PragmAlchemy represents my own distillation and synthesis—arrived at after decades of experience—of a wealth of leading-edge methodologies and disciplines. These include yoga, Ortho-Bionomy, Pilates, Block Therapy, myofascial release work, and inner alchemy.

While always individualized, some of the many potential benefits of these uniquely powerful exercises can include:

Increased mobility & flexibility

Weight loss

Greater core strength

Tonification of organs & systems

Productive detoxification

Improved digestion & elimination

Freer respiration

Help with pain

Hormone balancing

De-stressing

Better moods

Higher energy levels

Heightened libido

Deeper sleep

Inner calm

Clarity of purpose

💥 Breathe to Energize 💥

In addition to the Ouroboros, this PragMagnet featuring the PragmAlchemy logo and the words “Breathe” and “Energize” is helpful tool.

You can place it on your refrigerator or another prominent location to remind yourself to do just that: breathe in order to energize.

This combination, simple as it may sound, is the internal engine that drives PragmAlchemy’s practical alchemy.

All of the PragmAlchemy exercises are designed—at least in part—to help you master the art and science of mindful breathing for healing, longevity, and beyond.

💥 RIP … Death? 💥

ALCHEMY • SHAMANISM • LONGEVITY • IMMORTALITY • INFINITY • ETERNITY • ENERGY • LOOSH • PROTECTION • HEALING • WELLNESS • EMPOWERMENT • MASTERY • SOVEREIGNTY • TRANSCENDENCE • AUTHENTICITY • LUCIDITY • DREAMS • METAPHYSICS • MIND • SOUL • SHADOW • DUALITY • QUANTUM • MATRIX • SIMULATION • MANIFESTATION • AURA • CHAKRAS • BIOFIELD • EPIGENETICS • DNA

I just finished writing an entire book on the fascinating and empowering subject of inner alchemy, so believe me when I say I’ve done my homework!

In this text I explore—among other engrossing topics—the possibility (complete with techniques for arriving at it) of cultivating enough personal power to create your own internal Philosopher’s Stone with the potential to literally grant eternal life.

PragmAlchemy may be understood as a practical extension of this discussion that introduces additional inspired tools for mind-body-spirit transformation … and even transmutation.

You don’t need to create your inner Philosopher’s Stone and “get out of here alive” to benefit massively from this book, though.

You don’t even have to practice the techniques for recovering energy, erasing trauma, and restoring mind-body-spirit health.

🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠 Readers are saying …

“[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a rewarding and useful map for the hero’s journey.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence. I found it a most timely book of encouragement for these dark days.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY “This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES “This book will require you to ask yourself serious questions about the nature of the world and your place in it. It will invite you to choose to live more vividly and know yourself more deeply.” —Megan Elizabeth Morris, INTUITIVE PUBLIC RADIO “Sol beautifully weaves a plethora of concepts and authors into a complex but achievable journey of inner-space growth.” —William Bullock, Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist “This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Publishing “Next level healing. This was a great book with many tools to empower yourself and have more energy to thrive in this reality.” —Misshellbreaker, HUMAN LIGHT BULBS “An excellent, mind-expanding book.” —Dawn Lester, coauthor, WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL? “Rebelliously refreshing […] A generous and digestible offering of essential wisdom and practical guidance for those following the call to go inward.” —Jacqueline Rendell, POST POST MODERN “I highly recommend this book to all fellow consciousness explorers!” —April Novoa, author, LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT “Pushing hard on tender spots is a magnificent way to release pain, and that is just what the author does with the subjects of anonymity, authenticity, alchemy, and the forces behind AI. Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY “I highly recommend this, and Luckman’s other books, to anyone searching for healing and clarity in our complex, modern age.” —Janet Merran, author, TOP 40 HONEYPOT “This book is a powerful reminder to break free from the distractions and to start honoring what truly nourishes us. It’s a call to wake up, to stop feeding into the chaos, and to reclaim our power.” —Shan Beaste, Sound Healing Therapist

Uniquely and efficiently, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE will upgrade your life in the here and now by empowering you to …

• Simplify your existence

• Digital-detox your mind

• Maximize the power of silence

• Procrastinate your way to creativity

• Connect with the superpower of your uniqueness

• Establish a beneficial relationship with your shadow &

• Follow your bliss on your own Hero’s Journey to wholeness & authenticity

TAP INTO YOUR OWN POWER

💥 What Makes PragmAlchemy So Special? 💥

As I trust you’ve gathered, what I’m offering here is far more than just another superficially beneficial technique.

Starting with my own severe chronic illness that my divinely guided work in inner alchemy eventually took care of, I’ve walked this path for many, many years.

PragmAlchemy is one of several true healing—or as I like to say, “wholing”—treasures I’ve found on my personal Hero’s Journey of self-discovery.

My goal is to provide wellness and spirituality seekers with a short-cut to mastery. In other words: a tested set of tools for alchemically transmuting not just your health, but your life and—dare I say it—maybe even your afterlife.

🙏 To your own Hero’s Journey of tuning into your largely untapped potential!

🪬 Continue reading below for even more detailed info on PragmAlchemy …

⏳⏳ PragmAlchemy Orientation ⏳⏳

🔥 GETTING STARTED WITH PRAGMALCHEMY 🔥

Though you’d undoubtedly get a lot out of GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, technically you don’t have to read anything except this Orientation before diving into the first PragmAlchemy exercise, Energy Intake in the Cauldron Position.

This foundational technique allows you to begin making physical and energetic space in your body for the new levels of energy you’ll soon be accessing via your breath and attention.

ENERGY IS EVERYWHERE

PragmAlchemy exercises typically take no longer than 10-15 minutes individually—though by combining two or more you can easily do longer sessions if you wish. Just go at your own pace as you use your inner feeling sense (intuition combined with imagination) to guide your process.

For each exercise I cover the basics and answer as many questions as I can before they’re even asked. But if you still have questions or concerns, please contact me and I’ll be happy to respond.

To reiterate, the first technique, Energy Intake in the Cauldron Position, is the starter exercise that I suggest using as a warm-up for all subsequent exercises.

This means that each time you do PragmAlchemy, you should start here to soften, expand and heat up the seat of your personal power, your Cauldron where the real magic of this process happens.

My goal is provide you with a new installment in this series every month or so for as long as I feel like it. I’ll list each new link in this serialization on the PragmAlchemy homepage.

👉 👉 👉 In the interest of full disclosure … After offering the first three exercises free of charge and open to all, I’ll be making subsequent techniques available exclusively to paid and trial members.

🔥 WHAT KIND OF SPACE & PROPS DO I NEED? 🔥

Most of the PragmAlchemy exercises are best done on a slightly padded surface such as a carpet, rug, or yoga mat. They can also be performed on a bed, in the yard, at the beach, or wherever you can comfortably focus without distractions and without getting in anyone’s (or harm’s) way.

In terms of props, the following items are all optional:



1 Ouroboros (optionally, 2 for certain more advanced exercises)

1 Yoga Mat

1 Eye/Sleeping Mask

1 Set of Earplugs

1 Timer

You can do any of the exercises that recommend an eye mask, earplugs or timer without them. In lieu of the Ouroboros, unless otherwise indicated you can use a tightly rolled-up hand towel. Whether you need a yoga mat depends on your particular circumstances and preferences.

🔥 WHAT TYPE OF TIME COMMITMENT IS REQUIRED? 🔥

PragmAlchemy is an easily customizable practice that can produce tangible and other noticeable benefits with as little as five minutes a day.

TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE

As you experience what this work can do and learn the subtleties of how your body, mind and spirit respond, you can adjust the time you spend with PragmAlchemy however you like.

The practice can be so satisfying the question might very well change from “How little” to “How much PragmAlchemy can I get away with?”

The answer is … As much as you care to, until you begin to sense it’s approaching too much. Then simply back off until it feels right again.

🔥 A WORD TO THE WISE FOR REGENETICS CLIENTS 🔥

Some drawn to PragmAlchemy may likewise be attracted to my well-established sound healing modality, the Regenetics Method.

As detailed in GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, Regenetics can boost PragmAlchemy by supercharging the speed of one’s energy accumulation.

At the same time, PragmAlchemy can clear and enhance eliminative channels to help the body release its toxic load when stimulated “ener-genetically” by Regenetics to do so.

That said, know that—when overused in combination—these potent techniques have the potential to overload one’s circuits. The synergy here can be extremely beneficial in numerous ways, but too much energy too fast can sometimes cause brief healing crises (Herxheimer reactions).

The best way to minimize this possibility is to go slowly with PragmAlchemy if you’re also experiencing Regenetics. Think of PragmAlchemy as a long-term practice that can take you very far—not a short-term sprint that ends basically where it began.

🔥 ACKNOWLEDGMENTS & DISCLAIMERS 🔥

Please allow me to take a moment to acknowledge a handful of the many inspirations behind PragmAlchemy. To be clear PragmAlchemy is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by anyone in this list.

John Barnes’ pioneering work in myofascial release accelerated me on this path years ago. His two influential books, MYOFASCIAL RELEASE: THE SEARCH FOR EXCELLENCE and MYOFASCIAL RELEASE: HEALING ANCIENT WOUNDS, are both mind-blowing.

I also wish to acknowledge the innovative myofascial release and decompression techniques—Fluid Isometrics and Block Therapy—developed by Deanna Hansen. I highly recommend her book, UNBLOCK YOUR BODY.

In addition, PragmAlchemy incorporates a number of useful concepts and strategies developed by Dr. Arthur Lincoln Pauls, developer of an underappreciated form of gentle bodywork called Ortho-Bionomy.

PragmAlchemy also incorporates certain core-strengthening elements made famous in Pilates, the art and science of “contrology” invented by Joseph Pilates.

Last but not least, I’m indebted to John Kreiter’s exploration of inner alchemy and have put my own syncretic spin on a number of his methods. I enthusiastically recommend his trilogy that begins with THE MAGNUM OPUS and continues with THE WAY OF THE PROJECTIONIST and THE WAY OF THE DEATH DEFIER.

I’M JUST … ME

The information I share relative to PragmAlchemy and the Regenetics Method is for purely educational purposes. I’m not a medical doctor and don’t provide medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, promises, or guarantees.

You engage in the PragmAlchemy exercises and Regenetics at your own risk. Speak with your healthcare provider before taking action regarding any of my words having to do with health or mental health.

A small percentage of PragmAlchemy breathing techniques have the potential to temporarily increase blood pressure. This possibility will be clearly identified in the descriptions of these exercises. If you suffer from heart problems or are at risk of brain hemorrhage, please consult with your doctor before proceeding with these particular exercises.