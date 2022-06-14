Subscribe with 20% Discount

Refer a friend

👁 Once you’ve started your paid subscription , just SCROLL DOWN TO THE SECTION “👀 HOW DOES THIS WORK?” TO ACCESS THE LINK TO THE BEAUTIFULLY FORMATTED EDITION OF THE FULL EBOOK.

Cali and Juice aren’t discovering love; they’re discovering they’ve always been in love—since the dawn of creation.

In this page-turner of a sci-fi tale set in an Orwellian future seeded in the dystopian present, resistance to the Archons appears futile … that is, until the Goddess and her consort spectacularly reappear straight out of ancient Gnosticism to take on the control matrix of the Fatherland.

Will the Luminous Child awaken in humanity before it’s too late?

“A thought-provoking and absorbing dystopian tale with a New Age touch [that] balances the exploration of human relationships with environmental, social, and political issues … CALI THE DESTROYER is an illuminating and deep read, and the result is a must-read tale in tune with contemporary concerns that it dresses up as an Orwellian future.” Readers’ Favorite

“CALI THE DESTROYER is a journey into Gnosticism and the mystery schools … It certainly is refreshing to read a novel that is educational as well as entertaining. As an author myself, I understand the importance of incorporating an important message into the framework of a novel. Sol has done this exceptionally well. Take a journey into Gnosticism and other ancient traditions through this novel, and use it as a spring board into further research and enlightenment!” Roger Gilbert, Author, LISTEN TO THE WIND SPEAK FROM THE HEART

Substack the Audiobook

With your paid subscription , you’ll be enjoy the audiobook (selected as a Distinguished Favorite for Audio Fiction in the 2022 NYC Big Book Awards) along with a dditional regularly updated exclusive content for healing and transforming your life.

“Sol Luckman has succeeded at creating a highly enjoyable and compelling narrative about the power of gnosis unlike any fantasy novel I’ve read in the last 10 years. Packed with humor and a lighthearted tone that makes for an easy page-turner, CALI THE DESTROYER is quickly becoming my most recommended fictional book of 2021!” Mike Winner, Co-founder of Alfa Vedic

“When a book resonates and reminds one of experiences, thoughts and dreams, you know how special it is. CALI THE DESTROYER is a veritable rollercoaster ride of excitement … Think THE CELESTINE PROPHECY meets MISSION IMPOSSIBLE and we’re close! CALI THE DESTROYER shows us our possible future if we allow evil to continue and overcome us. This ‘faction’-filled book illuminates from the first chapter. Cali’s reality blurs with our own and gives us the vision and hope that, collectively, we have the power to create a beautiful world. Sol Luckman has more than a few messages to share where the healing of one’s self is just the start. I think this book has huge potential. I think I will read it again!” Sean Maguire, Author, OUT OF THE BAG

“Imagine a future where our worst mistakes become celebrated and only connection with our true Mother can save us. Sol Luckman shows us, by bringing them to life in this remarkable novel, that the Gnostic mysteries hold the ultimate key to our collective salvation.” Andrew L. Foss

Start your subscription today to enjoy a special online ebook version of CALI THE DESTROYER.

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Get 20% off a group subscription

⏳ WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?