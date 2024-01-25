Purchase on Amazon

The classic, definitive book on DNA activation, CONSCIOUS HEALING, updated and expanded with a wealth of empowering new information, is far more than the inspiring story of the development of a “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS).

An unparalleled synthesis of modern and ancient healing wisdom, this leading-edge text is essential reading for anyone interested in alternative medicine, energy medicine, sound healing, consciousness research, quantum biology, human evolution, or personal enlightenment.

Sol Luckman’s international bestselling, reader-friendly narrative details his experience of chronic illness and miraculous recovery thanks to the Regenetics Method—offering a ray of hope to those who, like the author, have “tried everything.”

“CONSCIOUS HEALING is one of the most important books I have ever read ... From Mr. Luckman’s own personal, debilitating illness to discovery and transformation, we are brought to extraordinary levels of understanding.” Andrea Garvey, Publisher, CREATIONS Magazine “A welcome addition to personal, professional, and academic library Alternative Medicine reference collections, CONSCIOUS HEALING is to be given high praise for its remarkable coverage of the many intricacies of Regenetics and its progressive discovery, and is very highly recommended to all seeking an education on alternative self-healing procedures.” Midwest Book Review

As a bonus, CONSCIOUS HEALING offers scientific and research-based substantiation for the work of alternative healers from many orientations, clearly and convincingly making the case for energy work in general.

CONSCIOUS HEALING might “be the key that unlocks an entirely new way of being” (ODYSSEY Magazine, Editor’s Choice Book).

“Sol Luckman is part of a new emerging wave of artists/healers who are taking the field of DNA activation by storm. In CONSCIOUS HEALING he reveals how he came to develop the Regenetics Method to end years of health problems. This book is a wild ride to the edge of postmodern thought, and an inspirational rollercoaster that takes you to the secret crossroad where science meets spirituality. Packed with tons of information, it's a must-read for seekers of quantum illumination and anyone curious about the backstage of our reality!” Guillaume David Wolf, Founder, Dakara Energy Healing System

