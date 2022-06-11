Purchase on Amazon

Allergy Elimination • Increased Energy • Parasite Cleansing • Pain Relief • Physical Strengthening • Improved Respiration • Better Digestion • Sharper Thinking • Deeper Sleep • Straighter Posture • Stronger Immunity • Clearer Skin • Thicker Hair • Fewer Migraines • Clearer Boundaries • Healthier Relationships • Heightened Manifestation • Greater Abundance

Above are just some of the life-changing benefits reported by people who have experienced Potentiation Electromagnetic Repatterning.

Are you fed up with feeling run-down? Are you sick and tired of barely being able to get out of bed? Has your mental health worsened over the years? Do the foods you eat aggravate your system? Do you suffer from chemical or environmental sensitivities?

Maybe the problem lies in your DNA. But not exactly in the way most of us have been taught.

What if many health and mood issues—including allergies, chronic pain, depression, and even insomnia—are tied to “ener-genetic” distortions resulting from toxic and traumatic damage to our genetic blueprint?

Think you’ve tried it all? You haven’t tried this. Unleash your potential to be happy again. Explore how this simple technique can improve mental and physical wellbeing. Read this book and learn how to heal yourself.

“I potentiated my 11-year-old son with autism this past May. Within weeks, his rash on his legs that he’s had for 5 yrs disappeared. We also discontinued supplements/meds he was taking for gut health and brain inflammation. His motor skills improved as well and is becoming more aware as the days pass. Lately, he’s been becoming more consistent in his progress in school as well and I’m getting more good days on his progress book from his teacher than difficult ones. It’s only been 3.5 months and I am so excited to witness his healing taking place. I am truly grateful that I found the book POTENTIATE YOUR DNA. It is life changing and this method has inspired me so much that I became a facilitator for the Regenetics Method. To see my son making progress as the days pass just fills me with hope. And I hope that other children in the spectrum will be able to experience the benefits of Potentiation.” Mar V.

The first DNA activation in the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS Magazine) of the Regenetics Method, Potentiation employs special linguistic codes—produced vocally and mentally—to stimulate a self-healing and transformational ability in DNA.

“As a singer and pianist, I have felt the healing properties of sound so I was curious when I came across this work … After my session and since, I have felt a new clarity and ability to focus; life has become more joyful and magical. POTENTIATE YOUR DNA is a gift of love, offering to all a simple, profound, elegant system of personal empowerment and self-healing.” Carolyn Barnes, author of RETURN TO EASE

“POTENTIATE YOUR DNA is brilliant and cutting-edge. Luckman has succinctly and elegantly provided a comprehensible intellectual framework for understanding the profound role of DNA in healing and transformation. The author also takes the extraordinary step of including instructions for performing your own DNA Potentiation. Potentiate Your DNA takes us beyond both Era I allopathic/mechanistic medicine and Era II ‘mind-body’ medicine into the transpersonal domain of Era III medicine, which lies beyond the limitations of our conscious minds, to ‘re-program’ the energy blueprints that encode our physical bodies.” Brendan D. Murphy, author of THE GRAND ILLUSION

Besides teaching a leading-edge technique you can perform for family, friends and even pets, remotely or in person, POTENTIATE YOUR DNA also presents pioneering theory linking genetics, energy, and consciousness.

POTENTIATE YOUR DNA “is both fascinating and an astounding, perhaps even world-changing theory.” NEW DAWN Magazine

“It is obvious that in POTENTIATE YOUR DNA Sol Luckman has seen clearly through much of the miasma that constitutes the ‘water’ that our society swims in. This book presents a way of being with DNA that points to a path to and vision of wholeness that stirs the soul. He uses the term ‘meta-genetics’ as a handle for this new paradigm—a paradigm that goes to the Heart of the Matter—literally! I resonated deeply with much of his message, including 1) the primacy of Love … expressing first as Sound … then moving into Light as the dimensional worlds appear; 2) the use of Solfeggio frequencies and specific vowel sound sequences to activate dormant potentialities of Being and DNA; and 3) a new model of the interface between planes and chakras that allows for and even illuminates the unique individual responses to common stresses. If you love the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge … read this book!” Dr. David Kamnitzer

✅ Need more social proof? Check out award-winning author Eileen Day McKusick’s powerful Potentiation testimonial …

