“MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND is a relaxing and enjoyable read with a great flow of stories—and so many movingly beautiful gallery pieces. Sol’s artworks, interspersed throughout his art-making and island-living anecdotes, are a wonderful gift to the reader. And the art process notes! Delicious! Humorous, poignant, emotionally resonant, consciousness activating. A really lovely experience.” —Megan Elizabeth Morris

From 🎨 professional artist and 📚 multi-award-winning and international bestselling author Sol Luckman comes this dazzlingly self-illustrated memoir (packed with over 150 extraordinary images over 238 pages) that will have you alternately bursting with laughter and bursting at the seams with new perspectives on life, death and the curiouser and curiouser cosmos we call home.

✏️ Artist and reviewer for Readers’ Favorite Nancy Tobin had this to say about MUSINGS:

Sol Luckman has eloquently written a witty, insightful memoir in MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND: EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN. As an art major, I thoroughly enjoyed Sol’s humor and philosophical thoughts on the elusive purpose of art and his expression of life on his small island. His love of bodysurfing and descriptions of the tourist environment at the beach were hilarious and an observation I share, having lived in Florida for many years. I laughed out loud for the first fifty pages. This book is not all humor, though. In this open display of musings by Sol, he bares his soul and reveals some of his struggles with a nasty funk and how he used bodysurfing to overcome personal challenges. MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND hit a distinct chord with me. I must be a kindred spirit (or perhaps a spirit animal?). His sarcasm had me grinning as his thoughtful descriptions of tourists’ bicycle etiquette, country music, palmetto trees, politics, cell phones, and life, in general, delighted me because I so agree with him. This justifiably opinionated author is a prolific artist, poet, and mixologist. And as if that isn’t enough, there’s more. The art stands alone. I loved his paintings! The simplicity of his work falls somewhere between abstract, modernist, and minimalist. His work is so good that I left the book briefly to research his website, where I found more than five hundred examples of his colorful portrayals of life. It was a joy reading the musings of Sol Luckman. So joyous, I’ll reread it. I may even buy one of his paintings.

“This is how we grow as individuals and as a species: not by arrogantly seeing ourselves as big fish in little ponds, but by humbly realizing—and allowing ourselves to be empowered by the idea—that we’re nothing but sardines navigating an endless ocean of change.”

“As I’ve aged, I’ve come to prefer the idea to the reality of human company. Sometimes I’d prefer living on a deserted island.”

🥇 Luckman—whose latest novel, CALI THE DESTROYER, won a whopping eight book awards—showcases his literary and painterly talents in this one-of-a-kind story of an uncommon life on the fair shores of Hilton Head Island, a world-famous vacation destination nestled in the Deep South.

📖 Think Peter Mayle mixed with Anthony Bourdain combined with John Berendt with a little Henry Miller thrown in for good measure … and at least you’ll have a vague notion of what’s in store for you in these unprecedented pages.

“The next time you glimpse what looks like lunch from a Mexican street vendor being windblown toward you on the waves, swim the hell out of there—fast.”

☕️ Combining fascinating autobiography, hilarious comedy and inspirational philosophy (to say nothing of a handful of excellent craft cocktail recipes 🍹), MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND is also a stunningly visual coffee table book any Lowcountry lover or contemporary art aficionado would be proud to display.

“The drip-drip-drip of news of a hurricane approaching a home one has left behind is enough to make the most balanced person experience mental illness. I’d recommend a full lobotomy over that modern form of Chinese water torture.”

🌅 You’ve never read a book like this because, until now, there hasn’t been one.

“Bodysurfing is like life: you either learn or you crash and burn. Or sometimes you crash and burn and that’s how you learn.”

🏝 Seen from Luckman’s charmingly eccentric perspective, Hilton Head comes alive in ways few places do in literature or art.

“Being fake doesn’t make you an artist. It just makes you fake. And estrangement has nothing to do with acting strange. The weirder you seem on the outside, the more normal you probably are on the inside.”

