Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
26
8

🎧 Crack Up to the Long-awaited Audiobook of THE ANGEL’S DICTIONARY

Can Laughter Change Your World?
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
Mar 25, 2024
∙ Paid
26
8
Share

Subscribe with 20% Discount

Refer a friend

🔖 NOTE: Enjoy a sample of this hilariously revealing “tour de farce” above. To experience the complete audio-videobook, you’ll need to upgrade—if you haven’t already—to a paid subscription. At that point all you have to do is hit PLAY. A subscription will also give you access to the multi-award-winning ebook of THE ANGEL’S DICTIONARY (excerpt here) in …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sol Luckman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture