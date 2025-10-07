🎧 Now Available Here & Wherever Transmutational Audiobooks Are Sold: GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE (Read by the Author)

Purchase Audiobook

Free on Kindle Unlimited

You don’t need to create your inner Philosopher’s Stone and “get out of here alive” to benefit massively from the author’s wisdom.

You don’t even have to practice the potent techniques he teaches for recovering energy, erasing trauma, and restoring mind-body-spirit health.

Uniquely and elegantly, this book will upgrade your life in the here and now by empowering you to …

* Simplify your existence

* Digital-detox your mind

* Maximize the power of silence

* Procrastinate your way to creativity

* Connect with the superpower of your uniqueness

* Establish a beneficial relationship with your shadow &

* Follow your bliss on your own Hero’s Journey to wholeness and authenticity

Save 50% on the Paperback

“GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is eye-opening, enlightening, thought-provoking and even a bit mind-blowing.” —Steve Sarner, coauthor, BEFORE THE BESTSELLER

“This is one of the most valuable books this reader has encountered—and incorporated! Learn from a Master and discover true existence.” —Grady Harp, author, EROS & ADONIS

“[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE

“Luckman’s engaging prose and fearless exploration of esoteric topics provide a refreshing perspective on personal transformation. For those seeking to break free from limiting belief systems and explore the depths of human potential, this work serves as both a guide and an inspiration.” —Indie Reader

“Suitable for consciousness explorers looking for a path to alchemical transformation and the power to choose what they create by going inward to master their own existence, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a highly original read.” —INDIE SHAMAN Magazine

“The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a rewarding and useful map for the hero’s journey.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS

“If you are married to your belief system whether it be identity, religion, politics, class, culture, then this is a book that will challenge you to let go of those traps. If you are left wing or right wing, this might not be the book for you. But if you have your own wings this might help you fly higher.” —Lis Anna-Langston, author, TUPELO HONEY

“This is a singularly important work ... I found it a most timely book of encouragement for these dark days.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY

“This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES

“This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Publishing

“Next level healing. This was a great book with many tools to empower yourself and have more energy to thrive in this reality.” —Janneke Hellebrekers, author, WHISPERS OF THE NEW EARTH

“An excellent, mind-expanding book.” —Dawn Lester, coauthor, WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL?

“Rebelliously refreshing […] A generous and digestible offering of essential wisdom and practical guidance for those following the call to go inward.” —Jacqueline Rendell, POST POST MODERN

“I highly recommend this book to all fellow consciousness explorers! It’s excellent and will challenge and encourage you. I was encouraged and will be contemplating the wealth of information shared for a long time.” —April Novoa, author, LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT

“Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY

“If you’re ready to question everything you think you know about reality, energy, and human potential, this book is a wild, enlightening ride. It’s both a self-help manual and a deep metaphysical journey, perfect for seekers who want to upgrade their existence and break free from limiting belief systems.” —Laura Kennedy, INTEGRATED BEINGNESS