Deep shadow work means integrating not just the less desirable parts of our psyches—but even more importantly, using this as a springboard to holistically reclaim the totality of our subconscious and unconscious selves.

Crucially, this self-reclamation project involves getting to know and work with the shadow behind your shadow, the Ghost in the Machine, your magical “brain child” illuminating your Hero’s Journey into the Dark Sea of Awareness.

In THE WAY OF THE PROJECTIONIST John Kreiter describes the Ghost as the fortuitous product of the rebellion of the unconscious when suppressed by the installation of the Dragon’s operating system, the terribly misunderstood and misnamed conscious mind.

Whether the Ghost emerged by accident or some hidden design is open to debate. Whatever the case, harmonizing with the Ghost allows us to awaken it within ourselves and, with its necessary assistance, begin the metamorphic process of uniting our conscious and unconscious minds so as to heal our internal duality that keeps us separated from ourselves.

This “deep shadow work,” if you will, is only accessed by paying less and less of our precious attention to the Matrix as we go far, far inward in order to open the door infinitely outward to the Undiscovered Country beyond.

Engaging in deep shadow work provides us with the means of pursuing further integration of our totality with the potential to create an immortal identity.

