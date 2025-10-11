Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

📝 NOTE: This brief article is adapted from the Substack exclusive ebook OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR —Chapter 6 …

A major piece of the conceptual scaffolding supporting the edifice of inner alchemy is that everything is a dream. Inner alchemists innerstand that all possible selves and worlds are ultimately only dreams, different intensities and frequencies of a gigantic dreaming that can be likened to a cosmic ouroboros, an unfathomable alpha and omega phenomenon with neither beginning nor end.

Even the “Desert of the Real” here in the Matrix, this benighted place of reason we call home, is just a dream. True, its slower frequency and lower intensity make this world less malleable than our nocturnal landscape playing out with great fluidity on the stage of the Dark Sea of Awareness.

Nevertheless, as Neo demonstrates in the first film of the franchise, the Matrix can be changed dramatically through the exercise of enough personal power, even on the part of a single person.

Whenever you find miracles performed by individuals in sacred texts or the historical record (distinguishing between “fact” and “fiction” is an exercise in pointlessness in an observer-driven dreamscape), you’re simply reading the account of a display of personal power.

In a literal sense, this ebook and my new book it supplements (or introduces) are meditations on how to perform one’s own miracles—a phenomenon for which alchemists and shamans are justly well known.

We’re talking miracles of manifestation, abundance, and healing, certainly. But beyond these comparatively minor considerations (in the grand scheme of things) lies the ultimate Miracle of redefining the boundary line of our existence by intentionally reconfiguring how we interact with death.

Barring unforeseen circumstances such as an untimely demise, assuming you get started on your Ultimate Hero’s Journey with a good decade or so left (perhaps even less if you’re really talented and/or motivated), it’s possible to amass enough life force so that you can choose your death and leave this construct with your head held high and individuality intact.

