🆓 Your Complimentary Audiobook Review Copy of the Award-winning GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE (Limited-time Offer)

RIP … death? Longevity’s overrated. Live forever instead. Learn how.

“If you’re ready to question everything you think you know about reality, energy, and human potential, this book is a wild, enlightening ride.” —Laura Kennedy, INTEGRATED BEINGNESS “A conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, CROSSING THE FORBIDDEN HIGHWAY “Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY “A singularly important work.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY “An excellent, mind-expanding book.” —Dawn Lester, coauthor, WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL? “[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE

In this deep dive into inner alchemy, shamanism and energy medicine, bestselling author and renowned sound healer Sol Luckman addresses mortality head-on ... and shares a nondogmatic solution to this “problem” that will shock and inspire you!

You don’t need to create your inner Philosopher’s Stone and “get out of here alive” to benefit massively from the author’s wisdom.

You don’t even have to practice the potent techniques he teaches for recovering energy, erasing trauma, and restoring mind-body-spirit health.

Uniquely and elegantly, this book will upgrade your life in the here and now by empowering you to …

* Simplify your existence

* Digital-detox your mind

* Maximize the power of silence

* Procrastinate your way to creativity

* Connect with the superpower of your uniqueness

* Establish a beneficial relationship with your shadow &

* Follow your bliss on your own Hero’s Journey to wholeness and authenticity

“GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is eye-opening, enlightening, thought-provoking and even a bit mind-blowing.” —Steve Sarner, coauthor, BEFORE THE BESTSELLER “Suitable for consciousness explorers looking for a path to alchemical transformation and the power to choose what they create by going inward to master their own existence, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a highly original read.” —INDIE SHAMAN Magazine “If you are married to your belief system whether it be identity, religion, politics, class, culture, then this is a book that will challenge you to let go of those traps. If you are left wing or right wing, this might not be the book for you. But if you have your own wings this might help you fly higher.” —Lis Anna-Langston, author, TUPELO HONEY “This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Publishing “I highly recommend this book to all fellow consciousness explorers! It’s excellent and will challenge and encourage you. I was encouraged and will be contemplating the wealth of information shared for a long time.” —April Novoa, author, LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT “A great book with many tools to empower yourself and have more energy to thrive in this reality.” —Janneke Hellebrekers, author, WHISPERS OF THE NEW EARTH

