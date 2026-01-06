Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

♾ Overcoming Karmic Control & the Cosmic Computer Virus to Undertake ...

The Ultimate Hero’s Journey into Infinity
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
Jan 06, 2026

💥 Sol Luckman Uncensored is a Substack bestselling audience-supported platform that offers unique & cutting-edge resources for increasing energy, expanding consciousness, elevating health & upgrading subscribers’ quality of life.

📚 Premium & Exclusive Content

Sol Luckman
·
January 27, 2025
📚 Premium & Exclusive Content

🚪 The above video is based on OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR, the Substack exclusive sequel to the award-winning and Amazon Bestselling book GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE

OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR is an “enlightentaining” introduction to inner alchemy, the ultimate tool for the Ultimate Hero’s Journey of getting out of this Matrix-like “reality” alive.

⛓️‍💥 FREE DOUBLE DOWNLOAD: Only by Going In Can We GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE

Sol Luckman
·
September 2, 2025
⛓️‍💥 FREE DOUBLE DOWNLOAD: Only by Going In Can We GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE

💥 Unlock ancient practices that merge imagination & reality to speed you on your path of soulful transcendence of the Matrix.

Consider that your soul might not be a preexisting gift but something that must be actively forged through the cultivation of personal power and disciplined imagination in the here and now.

🎓 See Yourself as an Imagineer in Training in a "Vale of Soul-making"

Sol Luckman
·
June 24, 2025
🎓 See Yourself as an Imagineer in Training in a “Vale of Soul-making”

By engaging in “not-doing” and “not-knowing,” among other powerful recommended practices, inner alchemists can reclaim energy typically stolen by a predatory force called the Dragon.

🐉 Empower Yourself by Innerstanding Your Connection to the Dragon

Sol Luckman
·
August 22, 2025
🐉 Empower Yourself by Innerstanding Your Connection to the Dragon

The author provides practical strategies for building an internal Philosopher’s Stone to empower a “Dreambody” capable of maintaining consciousness after physical death.

🪬 Heal Your Life & Transform Your Afterlife by Projecting Your Ideal Dreambody

Sol Luckman
·
September 26, 2025
🪬 Heal Your Life & Transform Your Afterlife by Projecting Your Ideal Dreambody

Ultimately, the work frames existence as a “Vale of Soul-making” where the goal is to embark on the Ultimate Hero’s Journey toward spiritual immortality.

☯️ Create Your Own Philosopher's Stone through Inner Alchemy

Sol Luckman
·
October 27, 2025
☯️ Create Your Own Philosopher’s Stone through Inner Alchemy

This transformative path requires shifting from rational logic to an intuitive, childlike state of creative play to master one’s own reality.

Go Out Through the In Door

🎧 Now Available Wherever Transmutational Audiobooks Are Sold: GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE (Read by the Author)

Sol Luckman
·
October 7, 2025
🎧 Now Available Wherever Transmutational Audiobooks Are Sold: GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE (Read by the Author)

🔥 Discover transformative techniques that reconnect you to your deepest self & the universe.

🤣 Subscribing to My Bestselling Premium Substack Is Now Laughably Low

Sol Luckman
·
September 12, 2025
🤣 Subscribing to My Bestselling Premium Substack Is Now Laughably Low

