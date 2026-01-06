♾ Overcoming Karmic Control & the Cosmic Computer Virus to Undertake ...

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR is an “enlightentaining” introduction to inner alchemy, the ultimate tool for the Ultimate Hero’s Journey of getting out of this Matrix-like “reality” alive.

Consider that your soul might not be a preexisting gift but something that must be actively forged through the cultivation of personal power and disciplined imagination in the here and now.

By engaging in “not-doing” and “not-knowing,” among other powerful recommended practices, inner alchemists can reclaim energy typically stolen by a predatory force called the Dragon.

The author provides practical strategies for building an internal Philosopher’s Stone to empower a “Dreambody” capable of maintaining consciousness after physical death.

Ultimately, the work frames existence as a “Vale of Soul-making” where the goal is to embark on the Ultimate Hero’s Journey toward spiritual immortality.

This transformative path requires shifting from rational logic to an intuitive, childlike state of creative play to master one’s own reality.

