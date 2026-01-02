🤒 Strengthen Your Will & Level Up Your Life by Kicking Off the New Year with a “Truther” Detox

💥 Sol Luckman Uncensored is a Substack bestselling audience-supported platform that offers unique & cutting-edge resources for increasing energy, expanding consciousness, elevating health & upgrading subscribers’ quality of life.
The above video is based on this chapter from the award-winning and Amazon Bestselling book GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE …
“Truthers” are people who mistakenly place power outside of conscious awareness and affirm an arbitrary external reality, as opposed to seeing reality as a malleable, attention-generated construct or simulation-style dreamscape.
Focus on finding an external, absolute truth, while often relying on the false god of reason, leads to disempowerment and perpetuates a fatal snafu of separating the creator from the created.
The solution? A “truther detox”: a week-long cessation of fear porn and useless research. Empowering, creative and introspective activities are a means of personal and collective transformation, keeping in mind that escape from the current construct can only be an inside job.