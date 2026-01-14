🌉 Reclaim Your Sovereignty by Winning the Inner Game

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

The above video is the “CliffsNotes” for this amazing conversation between authors Sol Luckman and Adrian Gregory …

Sol and Adrian examine the profound impact of consciousness and imagination on our perceived reality. They argue that the physical world functions as a Matrix-like construct where human attention is often hijacked by a predatory “Great Parasite” or “Dragon” of the mind.

To counteract this, the speakers advocate for internal alchemy, meditation and shamanic practices that allow individuals to reclaim their energy and “unknow” limiting societal scripts. By viewing themselves as both the player and the character in a grand game, they suggest that people can achieve a nondual awareness that facilitates healing and spiritual liberation.

In the end the conversation frames the human experience as the ultimate hero’s journey intended for transcending the material prison through intentional focus and the mastery of one’s own energetic blueprint.

