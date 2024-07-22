⛱ My Art Memoir Is an AMAZON #1 BEST SELLER

Access Premium Content with 20% Discount

✌️ Sol Luckman here. I’m thrilled to relate that my quirky self-illustrated memoir about my years spent painting and bodysurfing in Hilton Head in South Carolina’s fabled Lowcountry, MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND, is currently the #1 title on Amazon in the category of Literary Travel, as you can see in this screenshot …

The book is currently also #1 in bestselling Biographies of Artists, Architects & Photographers and climbed as high as #10 in Memoirs.

“MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND hit a distinct chord with me … [The author’s] sarcasm had me grinning as his thoughtful descriptions of tourists’ bicycle etiquette, country music, palmetto trees, politics, cell phones, and life, in general, delighted me because I so agree with him. This justifiably opinionated author is a prolific artist, poet, and mixologist … The art stands alone. I loved his paintings! The simplicity of his work falls somewhere between abstract, modernist, and minimalist … It was a joy reading the musings of Sol Luckman. So joyous, I’ll reread it. I may even buy one of his paintings.” —Readers’ Favorite

If you like reading Kindle books and might also enjoy a work of creative nonfiction where Peter Mayle meets John Berendt meets Anthony Bourdain, don't miss saving enough to buy yourself lunch with this limited-time FREE OFFER. Alternatively, you can laugh out loud here on Substack with your free trial in a beautifully formatted edition …

