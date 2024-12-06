🎶 Tune Up Your Biofield w/ Wellness Authors Eileen McKusick & Sol Luckman

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Eileen Day McKusick is a pioneering researcher, writer, inventor, practitioner, educator and speaker in the fields of therapeutic sound, the human biofield and electric health. She has an MA in Integrative Education and has been studying the effects of sound on the human body and its electromagnetic system since 1996.

​She is the originator of the sound therapy method Biofield Tuning (with over 2000 students trained worldwide since 2010), the founder of the Biofield Tuning Institute (which conducts grant funded, IRB approved and peer reviewed studies on the human biofield), and author of the award-winning, bestselling book TUNING THE HUMAN BIOFIELD as well as ELECTRIC BODY, ELECTRIC HEALTH.

As for yours truly …

My new book, which Eileen and I discuss in considerable detail in this mind-blowing interview, is GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE …

As for the other major topics of this chat relative to my work, PragmAlchemy and the Regenetics Method, you can explore both right here on Substack …

&

To your potential!

Leave a comment

Share

Refer a friend

Premium content valued at over $1K includes:

PragmAlchemy, practical energy & self-bodywork exercises for wellness & beyond, a Sol Luckman Uncensored exclusive (🔜)

Exclusive self-help ebooks & audiobooks for deprogramming limited mindsets, improving mental health & mastering manifestation

International bestselling nonfiction ebooks & audiobooks on the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS Magazine) of the Regenetics Method

Award-winning conscious novels & audiobooks focused on themes of empowerment, awakening, lucidity & gnosis

Award-winning humor & bestselling memoir with an emphasis on freethinking, creativity & authenticity

Exclusive indie music albums & videos featuring expansive lyrics & themes for the consciousness crowd

& so much more!

✌️ If you appreciate the labor of love that is my Substack , join other freethinkers seeking to transcend today’s hive mind by not just surviving but THRIVING. Please …

Smash that like button!

Comment!

Share with fellow curious minds!

And if you haven’t already, commit to your own healing & transformation by GOING PAID!

Creating unmatched original & empowering content is my full-time gig. Consider supporting my mission to shine a light in dark times by “paying it forward” with a discounted monthly or yearly subscription . Gratitude & blessings. 🙏

Alchemize Your Life