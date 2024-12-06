Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

🎶 Tune Up Your Biofield w/ Wellness Authors Eileen McKusick & Sol Luckman

An Empowering Meeting of Freethinking Minds
Dec 06, 2024

Eileen Day McKusick is a pioneering researcher, writer, inventor, practitioner, educator and speaker in the fields of therapeutic sound, the human biofield and electric health. She has an MA in Integrative Education and has been studying the effects of sound on the human body and its electromagnetic system since 1996.

​She is the originator of the sound therapy method Biofield Tuning (with over 2000 students trained worldwide since 2010), the founder of the Biofield Tuning Institute (which conducts grant funded, IRB approved and peer reviewed studies on the human biofield), and author of the award-winning, bestselling book TUNING THE HUMAN BIOFIELD as well as ELECTRIC BODY, ELECTRIC HEALTH.

As for yours truly …

My new book, which Eileen and I discuss in considerable detail in this mind-blowing interview, is GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE

As for the other major topics of this chat relative to my work, PragmAlchemy and the Regenetics Method, you can explore both right here on Substack …

To your potential!

🐦‍🔥 Sol Luckman Uncensored is an audience-supported platform that offers unique & cutting-edge resources for increasing energy, expanding consciousness, elevating health & upgrading subscribers’ quality of life.

Premium content valued at over $1K includes:

  • PragmAlchemy, practical energy & self-bodywork exercises for wellness & beyond, a Sol Luckman Uncensored exclusive (🔜)

  • Exclusive self-help ebooks & audiobooks for deprogramming limited mindsets, improving mental health & mastering manifestation

  • International bestselling nonfiction ebooks & audiobooks on the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS Magazine) of the Regenetics Method

  • Award-winning conscious novels & audiobooks focused on themes of empowerment, awakening, lucidity & gnosis

  • Award-winning humor & bestselling memoir with an emphasis on freethinking, creativity & authenticity

  • Exclusive indie music albums & videos featuring expansive lyrics & themes for the consciousness crowd

  • & so much more!

Alchemize Your Life

