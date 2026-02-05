Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

👉 privilege: (noun) one-size-fits-all weaponized shame psyop that’s a race to the absolute CULTural bottom … for everybody.

Leave a comment

Share

Refer a friend

🥸 Were you aware that a fetish (n.) is anything, such as the stock market, falsely believed by primitive peoples to possess divine, magical or supernatural qualities?



🤓 Did you know that disclosure (n.) is when they finally tell us everything and nothing changes?



😇 THE ANGEL’S DICTIONARY, Winner of the 2017 National Indie Excellence Award for Humor and Finalist in the Humor category of both the 2018 International Book Awards and the 2018 Best Book Awards, defines these terms this way—so they must be true!

👹 Here are a few more deliciously veracious definitions from this SPIRITED GLOSSARY FOR THE LITTLE DEVIL IN YOU boasting over 500 laugh-out-loud entries …



waffle: (n.) breakfast of politicians.

antidepressant: (n.) any of various energetic techniques for warding off parasitic friends, colleagues, and family members.



bathroom: (n.) where Americans go to argue about gender while the country goes down the toilet.



census: (n.) being counted so we can be discounted.



Dowist: (n.) blind believer in the stock market.



fanny-pack: (v.) to put on a few extra pounds during the holiday season.



global warming: (n.) result of excessive hot-air emissions by climate scientists.



hospital: (n.) where the healthy go to get misdiagnosed and the sick go to get mistreated.

Premium content valued at over $1K includes:

PragmAlchemy, practical energy & self-bodywork exercises for wellness & beyond, a Sol Luckman Uncensored exclusive

Exclusive self-help ebooks & audiobooks for deprogramming limited mindsets, improving mental health & mastering manifestation

International bestselling nonfiction ebooks & audiobooks on the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS Magazine) of the Regenetics Method

Award-winning conscious novels & audiobooks focused on themes of empowerment, awakening, lucidity & gnosis

Award-winning humor & bestselling memoir with an emphasis on freethinking, creativity & authenticity

Exclusive indie music albums & videos featuring expansive lyrics & themes for the consciousness crowd

& so much more!

✌️ Sol Luckman here. If you appreciate the labor of love that is my Substack , join other freethinkers seeking to transcend today’s hive mind by not just surviving but THRIVING. Please …

Smash that like button!

Comment!

Share with fellow curious minds!

And if you haven’t already, commit to your own healing & transformation by GOING PAID!

Creating unmatched original & empowering content is my full-time gig. Consider supporting my mission to shine a light in dark times by “paying it forward” with a discounted monthly or yearly subscription . Gratitude & blessings. 🙏

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life