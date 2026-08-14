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🏎 Chapter 5: Exclusive Audiobook Serialization of OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR
Turbocharge Your Philosopher’s Stone w/ the Dragon’s Energy While Upgrading the Matrix
Introduction
FINIS
In both of these inspirational texts masterfully crafted to help you change not only your life but your afterlife as well, the pivotal concept that the only way out is in is examined in eminently practical and complementary ways.
For the genuine freethinker willing to suspend disbelief and innerstand this radical notion by combining intuition with inner exploration, the prospect of escape from the Matrix gets more and more plausible—and certainly a lot more fascinating!
🚪 Get off on the right foot on your Ultimate Hero’s Journey into the Undiscovered Country;
🚪 Empower yourself with energy-enhancing strategies for “not-doing” & “not-knowing”;
🚪 Embrace your true identity as an “imagineer” in a “Vale of Soul-making”;
🚪 Master “controlled folly” to imaginatively act in & on the world;
🚪 Free your mind—literally—from the Matrix’s thought control;
🚪 Supercharge your energy by creating your own inner Philosopher’s Stone &
🚪 Transform your life & afterlife by projecting your ideal Dreambody
Sol Luckman Uncensored
🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.
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