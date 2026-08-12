🤯 From Player to Universe Maker: Your Life Is an Editable Dream (Video + FREE BONUS PDF)

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“Luckman illuminates a path of alchemical transformation for healing our wounds and unlocking our full potential as conscious co-creators of reality.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “[Sol Luckman] truly stands in the line of great authors like Carlos Castaneda, Jake Horsley [and] John Kreiter.” —H. G., Germany Contact About Sol Luckman “The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “Everything Sol Luckman produces requires a deep contemplation of what actually constitutes reality.” —Guy Jones “Sol Luckman’s writing never fails to compel me toward my fullest, truest life energy.” —Megan Elizabeth Morris, INTUITIVE PUBLIC RADIO

Abundance • Happiness • Purpose • Mental Health • Healing • Wellness • Energy • Manifestation • Law of Attraction • Longevity • Lucid Dreams • Astral Projection • Miracles 💥 💥💥💥💥 Build your power. Hone your imagination. Live your dream. 💥💥💥💥💥

If you’ve ever experienced blockages in your ability to manifest the life you desire, it’s not your fault.

The problem is that you were taught to always seek solutions outside yourself. Nobody told you that real change is an inside job.

By transforming how you see yourself in relation to the world, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM will empower you with the necessary skill sets to improve your circumstances from the inside out.

With the expert guidance of renowned sound healer and consciousness researcher Sol Luckman, developer of the Regenetics Method that NEXUS Magazine called “revolutionary healing science expanding the boundaries of being” …

👉 👉 👉 You’ll discover how to:

💥 Unlock the Three Master Manifestation Keys. Learn how to achieve worldly success, radically transform your life & even alter reality at an “impossible” level.

💥 Awaken Your Dreambody. Direct your intention with laser-like focus to project an ideal energetic vessel to help you navigate this life & even what lies beyond.

💥 Master Dreamwalking & Dreamsurfing. Step-by-step techniques teach you how to direct your nighttime dreams & actively “dream awake,” allowing you to begin shifting your experience of reality in real time.

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🤿 For a deeper dive, check out the VIDEO above made using Gemini Notebook or DOWNLOAD THIS FREE PDF …

The Imagineer’s Blueprint 17MB ∙ PDF file Download A Reality Hacker’s Manual for Manifesting Your Best Life Based on the groundbreaking concepts of HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM by Sol Luckman Download

✅ HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM is a book especially for those intrepid souls ready & willing to do at least one of the following …

• Consider that the “real world” you think of as immutable is actually malleable;

• Improve your mental health by walking away from the politics of shame;

• Enhance and empower yourself through not-doing and not-knowing;

• See yourself as an imagineer in training in a vale of soul-making;

• Learn to act in and on the world without getting lost in the reality funhouse;

• Supercharge your energy by creating your own internal energetic power pack; &

• Visualize your ideal Dreambody to run down any dream you can imagine.

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👉 HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM is the highly anticipated follow-up to the groundbreaking & award-winning Amazon #1 Best Seller in 3 categories, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE .

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