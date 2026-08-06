1️⃣ GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: Chapter 1

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📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

Preface & Introduction

1️⃣ Chapter 1 (You Are Here)

2️⃣ Chapter 2 (Coming Soon)

3️⃣ Chapter 3

4️⃣ Chapter 4

5️⃣ Chapter 5

6️⃣ Chapter 6

7️⃣ Chapter 7

8️⃣ Chapter 8

9️⃣ Chapter 9

1️⃣0️⃣ Chapter 10

1️⃣1️⃣ Chapter 11

1️⃣2️⃣ Chapter 12

1️⃣3️⃣ Chapter 13

1️⃣4️⃣ Chapter 14

1️⃣5️⃣ Chapter 15

1️⃣6️⃣ Chapter 16

1️⃣7️⃣ Chapter 17

1️⃣8️⃣ Chapter 18

Contact

About Sol Luckman

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RAVE REVIEWS …

“While this book is well-written and engaging, it is perhaps more importantly eminently practical, and the suggestions within—if followed—will be radically empowering for anyone seeking to live all out AND ultimately ‘get out of here alive.’” —NEW DAWN “[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY “This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES “This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Reviews “Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY

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GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: CHAPTER 1

The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into the Dark Sea of Awareness

“Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion. ” —Rumi

The Quantum Dance

The world appears substantial. We bump into things and each other. We feel the rain and would swear on our mother’s grave we’re encountering a collection of material drops. To say otherwise invites cynical laughter and derision. Yet quantum physics, the study of the universe at its most minute level, unveils a startlingly different picture from what today’s hyper-materialist humans so glibly dub reality.

This may be old hat to some, but in the quantum realm, the things we take for granted aren’t really things at all. In other words, they’re not solid. There is—to adapt a phrase I adore and often cite attributed to Gertrude Stein—simply no there there.

Even those of us who understand some of the scientific theories behind this concept often only pay lip service to it—believing one thing (reality isn’t solid) while acting with cognitive dissonance based on a diametrically opposed belief (reality is hard and immutable).

Nevertheless, it can be shown, intuited and eventually even seen with the inner senses that this world is nothing more or less than an intricate dance of energy, a sea of swirling possibilities where everything is constantly in flux.

Seers and mystics, in fact, sometimes refer to this foundational realm out of which the movie of our lives momentarily projects as the Dark Sea of Awareness—a term I first encountered in the shamanic work of Carlos Castaneda and which has more recently informed John Kreiter’s groundbreaking contemporary revelation of the ancient mysteries of alchemy.

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Atoms, the building blocks of so-called matter, however much they might seem to be physically circumscribed, aren’t actually like tiny billiard balls. That’s kindergarten science.

From a shamanic or alchemical perspective, atoms are more like sentient waves, their intelligently responsive existence a blur of potential until they magically appear to materialize.

Mimetic Desire & Belief Manipulation

There is, of course, a method to the multiverse’s creative madness, an order and energetic methodology behind what appears to be pure chaos. From a human perspective, as Kreiter observes in THE MAGNUM OPUS,

Beliefs are the underlying structures that shape our lives […] They create and give direction to thoughts and ideas, and these thoughts trigger or induce emotions that then naturally propel raw and very powerful energy, through and around the body, and into the environment at large.

While this may sound all well and good, there’s a sobering pitfall to the way we go about imagining our world.

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Through a process known as “mimetic desire,” which leads people to assign value based not on direct experience but through imitation of what others appear to desire, beliefs can be conditioned and even installed in the human psyche.

As French philosopher René Girard explained in his influential mimetic theory, “Man is the creature who does not know what to desire, and he turns to others in order to make up his mind. We desire what others desire because we imitate their desires.”

💊 Read THE WORLD CULT & YOU: YOUR PLACE IN IT & YOUR WAY OUT OF IT Exclusively Here Sound Healing Alchemy Books · Mar 11 “In THE WORLD CULT & YOU, Sol Luckman does not shy away from exposing how insidious and covert cult leaders and cultist ideas are. They hide in plain sight and all sorts of groups and systems most would never expect. This book is a wake-up call and provides a road map to reclaiming human sovereignty and agency. It diagnoses the disease and provides a cure. That is a rare thing indeed! If you want freedom, true freedom, I highly recommend that you read this book.” —April Novoa Read full story

The upshot is that the world brought into being by people through their (installed) belief systems can be manipulated by anyone—or anything—powerful and knowledgeable enough to pull the right emotional strings to produce … the desired beliefs!

In my previous book, THE WORLD CULT & YOU, I spent a lot of time on the subject of what some have called the “tyranny of belief.” This phrase can refer to the control and manipulation of the human herd through society-wide implementation of both laughably obvious and cleverly camouflaged forms of indoctrination.

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