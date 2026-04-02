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🎧 Chapter 1: Exclusive Audiobook Serialization of OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR
To Get Out of Here Alive, Start by Going In
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid
📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS
Introduction
FINIS
Sol Luckman Uncensored
🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.
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