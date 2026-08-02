📚 AMAZON CATEGORIES: 1️⃣ Success Self-Help 2️⃣ Personal Transformation Self-Help 3️⃣ Dreams

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“[Sol Luckman] truly stands in the line of great authors like Carlos Castaneda, Jake Horsley [and] John Kreiter.” —H. G., Germany “Luckman illuminates a path of alchemical transformation for healing our wounds and unlocking our full potential as conscious co-creators of reality.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “Everything Sol Luckman produces requires a deep contemplation of what actually constitutes reality.” —Guy Jones

Contact Abundance • Happiness • Purpose • Mental Health • Healing • Wellness • Energy • Manifestation • Law of Attraction • Longevity • Lucid Dreams • Astral Projection • Miracles 💥 💥💥💥💥 Build your power. Hone your imagination. Live your dream. 💥💥💥💥💥

🆕 PREFACE: HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM

This book will change you—with any luck, for the better. But since there’s no such thing as a guarantee in life (or for that matter, the afterlife), read on at your own risk.

Hyperbole? Maybe. Or maybe the next-level alchemical concepts and tools for transmutation through the refiner’s fire of gnosis I share are so face-melting you’ll no longer recognize yourself in the mirror.

Or you’ll somehow manage to recognize yourself, all right, only to wonder why and how … given the utterly mind-bending alternative possibilities presented in these pages.

And in a fortuitous twist, that wonderment just might, in itself, initiate a sea change in your psyche that ends by washing away the old you. Maybe you’ll even acknowledge and integrate the perennial wisdom encapsulated by Rumi: “You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop.”

I’ve often quipped that living would be much easier if people saw themselves as cartoon characters. I’ve said this not because people are silly necessarily (though many excel in this area), but because they’re not nearly as real as they tend to assume they are.

Think of it like this … In the grand dream of things here in this editable construct we call reality, a better you is just a revised animated sketch of yourself away.

Are you willing to create your own character arc by letting the former you be overwritten by a new and improved one, like a less-than dream that merely fades away when a more-than one shows up to replace it?

Alchemically speaking, if you can manage to allow all the lead of your old worldview that’s been weighing you down to be carried away by the tides of your own becoming, the gold of a brave new world of possibilities for living—and dying—just might come shining through.

My recommendation? Keep reading only if you’re ready and willing to do at least one of the following …

• Consider that the “real world” you take to be immutable is eminently malleable, a dream simulacrum that you can change in not just small but even large ways;

• Get off on the right foot on your Ultimate Hero’s Journey into the Undiscovered Country of becoming far more than you ever thought you could be;

• Stop playing Russian roulette with your emotional state and mental health by walking away from society’s poisonous Shame Game;

• Decultify your existence by ridding yourself of mental parasites and energy vampires while freeing your mind—literally—from the Matrix’s groupthink;

• Empower yourself with vitality-enhancing strategies for “not-doing” and “not-knowing”;

• Embrace your true identity and vast creative potential as a developing “imagineer” in a “Vale of Soul-making”;

• Master “controlled folly” to imaginatively act in and on the world without getting lost in the funhouse of the alleged real;

• Supercharge your energy by creating your own internal bioenergetic power pack, the legendary Philosopher’s Stone of alchemy; and

• Transform your life, and even afterlife, by projecting your ideal Dreambody and learning how to run down any dream you can imagine.

If just a single one of the above possibilities inspires you, I can assure you you’re good to go—inward, outward, and onward!

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

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👉 👉 👉 You’ll discover how to:

💥 Unlock the Three Master Manifestation Keys. Learn how to achieve worldly success, radically transform your life & even alter reality at an “impossible” level.

💥 Awaken Your Dreambody. Direct your intention with laser-like focus to project an ideal energetic vessel to help you navigate this life & even what lies beyond.

💥 Master Dreamwalking & Dreamsurfing. Step-by-step techniques teach you how to direct your nighttime dreams & actively “dream awake,” allowing you to begin shifting your experience of reality in real time.

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🤿 For a deeper dive, check out the video conversation above made with the help of Gemini Notebook or DOWNLOAD THIS FREE PDF …

The Imagineer’s Blueprint 17MB ∙ PDF file Download A Reality Hacker’s Manual for Manifesting Your Best Life Based on the groundbreaking concepts of HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM by Sol Luckman Download

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👉 HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM is the highly anticipated follow-up to the groundbreaking & award-winning Amazon #1 Best Seller in 3 categories, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE .

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